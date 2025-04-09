"Down goes Disney" — Internet reacts to Universal Studios’ UK theme park officially set to open in 2031

Universal Studios has officially announced the opening of its first-ever UK theme park, set to debut in 2031 — and the internet has opinions.

Ad

On April 9, 2025, the news surfaced online that Universal Studios, a center of American media entertainment with various theme parks and movie studio complexes, has officially reported the construction of a theme park in the United Kingdom after recently completing its theme park in the United States.

Consequently, many users took to their X accounts to share their thoughts on the news, with netizens suggesting that Disney might be losing its dominance following the construction of this theme park —

Ad

"Down goes Disney," one commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many users on X have expressed excitement, suggesting that the theme park will be significantly larger than the one recently built in the United States. Some have mentioned that it will be a "game changer" and they can hardly wait —

"That will be a great park. The new one in Florida is awesome!" a user on X commented.

"Universal Studios finally coming to the UK, feels like a long time coming! 2031's a bit of a wait, but with the size and scale they're planning, it could be a game-changer for the theme park scene in Europe," a second wrote on X.

Ad

"THAT'S GONNA BE GREAT," a third expressed on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some users on X expressed that the wait until 2031 feels way too long for a theme park opening. While many welcomed the news with excitement,

"Move over Alton Towers, Universal's coming for your crown! 🎢 This looks absolutely insane🤯 2031 can't come soon enough! 🔥," a user commented.

"2031 can’t come soon enough!," another commented on X.

"2031? Still have to wait 6yrs," a third wrote.

Ad

Universal Studios announces 2031 opening for United Kingdom theme park

Ad

The government of the United Kingdom announced Universal Studios' confirmation of the theme park opening on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The country's prime minister, Keir Starmer, stated at a press conference that they had finalized a "multi-billion-pound investment" deal with Universal Studios, which will also create opportunities for "28,000 new jobs" across various sectors.

"Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage... 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism," Keir Starmer said.

Ad

Moreover, the UK government announced that this theme park will be "one of the largest and most advanced in Europe." It is also projected that the theme park will generate nearly £50 billion ($64 billion) for the British economy by 2055.

According to The Verge, the first-year attraction is estimated to draw 8.5 million visitors. The theme park will be located south of Bedford, England, and will feature "several themed lands showcasing Universal's unique brand of immersive storytelling," numerous rides and attractions, and much more.

The comprehensive plan for the theme park has not been disclosed. What we do know is that it will span 476 acres and include at least 500 hotel rooms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More