"Drake got his gel pen out writing up a lawsuit" - Netizens react as SZA dodges Keke Palmer's question about the rapper from when they dated

Singer SZA (real name Solána Imani Rowe) slyly avoided One of Them Days co-star Keke Palmer's question about her ex, Drake. During their appearance on a 'versus' edition of Hot Ones along with the film's producer, Issa Rae, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Palmer quizzed the songstress about Drizzy.

Around six minutes into the video, Palmer picked up the dealer's choice question, which meant she could ask her opponents any question, and they had to answer honestly or eat a "death" wing. The actress asked SZA whether Drake was a good kisser, prompting the singer to eat the wing and stating:

"That's why I said 'F**k you' in advance."

As the clip from Hot Ones went viral after being posted by The Shade Room on Instagram, internet users were quick to comment on it. One referencing Drizzy's recent filings against his label UMG wrote:

"Drake got his gel pen out writing up a lawsuit."

More comments about the 6 God rapper continued to roll in.

Others commented on the great chemistry between the three girls.

SZA briefly dated Drake in 2009

When Keke Palmer questioned SZA about Drake, the four-time Grammy-winning singer joked:

"I knew you were going to do something that was so...," before imitating Palmer's expression.

Issa Rae noted that the All the Stars hitmaker would not answer, adding that Drizzy must have been "terrible." The singer, for her part, proceeded to eat the spicy chicken. She explained that they were "children" when they kissed, referencing their brief relationship in 2009.

When Palmer and Rae continued to press for an answer, SZA quipped that they were "double-teaming" her. She then turned the tables and asked Rae about her surprise wedding to Louis Diame in 2021.

Rowe and Drake collaborated on the singles Slime You Out and Rich Baby Daddy in 2023. Both songs were commercial successes, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and US Rhythmic charts, respectively. During an October 2023 interview with People, SZA explained:

"We were really young. It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish."

Keke (for her dealer's choice question) quizzed Issa if she would go back to a former partner if they had a baby like her character on the TV show Insecure. Rae replied:

"I don't like men with kids. I said it. If I were single and I encountered a man and he had a child without me that I had nothing to do with–I'm too egotistical. I can't."

Rowe and Palmer star in the recent buddy comedy One of Them Days. The film centers around two best friends struggling to pay rent after one of their boyfriends spends all their money. One of Them Days was released on Friday, January 17, and is currently running in theatres.

The film has received positive reviews by critics and earned $14 million over the first four days of its release.

