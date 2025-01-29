"Easier to racial profile and discriminate"- Internet reacts with disbelief to reports of Kroger's new facial recognition system

Recently reports about Kroger, the American supermarket chain partnering with Microsoft to make facial recognition for customers a mandate in its stores have been making rounds on the internet. It further alleged that prices could also reportedly vary for customers to create a personalized shopping experience through AI technology.

However, the news prompted different reactions from netizens. Several people perceived the supposed move as an attempt on Kroger's part to allegedly profile their customers. Some claimed that if facial recognition technology is installed in stores, Black customers could see a price surge.

"This will make it easier to racial profile and discriminate", wrote one Instagram user under saycheesetv's post.

Some wondered why this much hassle was required to buy groceries. A few others opined they should collectively boycott Kroger.

However, some speculated facial recognition would likely be installed to detect shoplifters. One person noted Walmart also has a similar system installed for customers to prevent them from stealing.

Kroger previously denied installing facial recognition tools to manipulate prices

Despite the report making rounds on social media, the announcement did not come from Kroger or Microsoft. The retail company rather denied the installation of facial recognition devices in their stores in the past.

According to Spectrum News 1 report on January 28, 2025, in August 2024, Senator Robert Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts sent a letter to Kroger. They wrote the company was working with Microsoft:

"to place cameras at its digital displays, which will use facial recognition tools to determine the gender and age of a customer."

Cybersecurity expert David Hatter reportedly said about the technology:

"When you walk in the store, if they can identify you, they can potentially send you deals to your phone...the last time you were here, you bought these things. They're on sale this week. Or here's a coupon for that."

In another letter to the company sent in October, House Representatives wrote that facial recognition technology might present dynamic pricing for customers based on their residential location. For example, if someone is from a well-off neighborhood, they might be charged more for goods at the stores.

However, a Kroger spokesperson reportedly denied the claims made in the letters, further asserting the company "does not use facial recognition in the Louisville Division". Microsoft also reportedly denied lending its facial recognition technology to the retailer.

The retail company claimed its electronic shelf labels or digital price tags were not installed to increase prices for select customers, but rather to lower them.

