Eat Bulaga!'s new hosts revealed following Tito, Vic and Joey's departure 

Eat Bulaga! fans were taken by surprise when the longest-running Philippino show introduced new hosts. This came after the original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon decided to part ways with the Television and Production Exponents Inc. (Tape Inc.)

The announcement about the new hosts was made on July 5, 2023, during the Eat Bulaga! live show. This was when the new hosts, Buboy Villar, Betong Sumaya, Alexa Miro, Paolo Contis, Cassy Legaspi, and Mavy Legaspi were introduced to fans.

The new hosts also treated fans to an opening performance on the show as they danced to the song, Best Day of My Life. After this, they played a game with the audience members and also gave them cash prizes and iPhone 14s.

For the unversed, Eat Bulaga! is a Phillippine TV show that has been running for 44 years and it airs at noontime. Recently, the show witnessed a major change as the much-loved hosts, who were part of the show for about 43 years announced that they would be leaving Tape Inc.

Social media users did not take the announcement of Eat Bulaga!'s new hosts well and said that the old hosts are irreplaceable

The announcement about the new hosts on the 44-year-old show did not go down well with several fans. Social media users reacted by saying that Eat Bulaga! is not going to be the same without Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, also known as TVJ.

Lelan (Lester Laurence) @LongLiveAllen__ the eat bulaga laugh track will never be the same the eat bulaga laugh track will never be the same

Jiomarlou A. Vergara @Jiomarlou #LifeLessons I became a devoted fan of GMA 7 when I was young. So, it hit me hard when the hosts of Eat Bulaga were changed. It reminded me that life is unpredictable and nothing lasts forever. No matter how great you are, there's always a chance of being replaced. #RealityCheck I became a devoted fan of GMA 7 when I was young. So, it hit me hard when the hosts of Eat Bulaga were changed. It reminded me that life is unpredictable and nothing lasts forever. No matter how great you are, there's always a chance of being replaced. #RealityCheck #LifeLessons https://t.co/7f9r5sB6et

TAPE Inc. may win the battle, but TVJ will surely win people's heart & sympaty as they are the ones who genuinely connect with the masses for 44 years Whoever wins the title, Trademark and Copyright of Eat Bulaga!, people will still give their sympathy to #TVJ TAPE Inc. may win the battle, but TVJ will surely win people's heart & sympaty as they are the ones who genuinely connect with the masses for 44 years Whoever wins the title, Trademark and Copyright of Eat Bulaga!, people will still give their sympathy to #TVJ.TAPE Inc. may win the battle, but TVJ will surely win people's heart & sympaty as they are the ones who genuinely connect with the masses for 44 years

jOwp @jop_kook Eat bulaga is ded Eat bulaga is ded

Jing 징: Website Content Writer @jingdalagan Paolo Contis trending for the past 24 hours? Sorry but he's really a bad choice as part of the "replacement batch" of hosts for Eat Bulaga. Paolo Contis trending for the past 24 hours? Sorry but he's really a bad choice as part of the "replacement batch" of hosts for Eat Bulaga.

Agree and EAT BULAGA is TVJ and visa versa. @ProfHeist "TVJ is the brand here, not tape"Agree and EAT BULAGA is TVJ and visa versa. @ProfHeist "TVJ is the brand here, not tape"Agree and EAT BULAGA is TVJ and visa versa.

Eat Bulaga!'s original hosts Tito, Vic, and Joey are likely to make an announcement on June 7

Tito Sotto in an interview with CNN said that the trio is deciding about their possible transfer and are currently in talks with four different networks to finalize a new home for the hit show. Tito further said that the trio has decided to make an announcement about their decision to the public on June 7, 2023.

He also said:

"If things work out the way we want it to, perhaps at least on the first week of July, we would be able to air."

Tito also spoke about the decision of parting ways with Tape Inc. and said:

"There was mistrust between hosts and the management, salary issues, plans to replace the old hosts including the so-called TVJ, and plans to discontinue top-rating segments like Juan for All, All for Juan, and Bawal Judgmental."

Apart from this, Sotto said that he is overwhelmed by the support that the trio has been receiving ever since they made the decision to walk away from the show.

The production company TAPE Inc. has not commented on this as of this writing.

