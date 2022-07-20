Elijah Hyman arrest: Man charged with federal terrorism after threatening harm to Yo Gotti party attendees

Yo Gotti's birthday bash could have ended in a disaster had it not been for the efficiency of the Memphis police.

A 27-year-old man named Elijah Hyman has been arrested by the Memphis Police Department on federal terrorism charges after he threatened to kill himself and "everyone" else attending the birthday party of popular rapper Yo Gotti at the FedEx Forum.

Hyman issued mass shooting threat in Memphis after Yo Gotti's event

The incident transpired in the early hours of Saturday, July 16, at around 03:00 AM, in Memphis, Tennessee, where the party organized by Yo Gotti was being held. A few hours after the event ended, police received complaints about Elijah threatening to kill the guests while standing outside the venue.

It is believed that Elijah was distraught because of his recent breakup, and he could not come to terms with the fact that they were splitting up. He thought of resorting to violence to cope with the situation.

An official police report states:

"Hyman appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend. Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend's relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum."

Memphis Police searched his apartment on suspicion of possession of weapons. They reported that several weapons were confiscated from his apartment.

After the discovery of the weapons, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) was called and Elijah Hyman was detained. According to the police, he was placed in cuffs and taken for medical treatment and evaluation.

Later in the day, Hyman was charged with the Commission of the Act of Terrorism after thorough investigation by law enforcement officials.

Yo Gotti thanked the Memphis police department

Rapper Yo Gotti, whose birthday was celebrated during his performance at the FedEx Forum on Friday, July 15, took to Twitter to talk to his fans about the events that unfolded after.

He tweeted about the threat and said:

"We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving the Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended."

He also thanked the police department of Memphis for their swift action and said:

"I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely."

He also thanked everyone for making his birthday bash a success:

“Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making the Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event.”

Hyman was presented before a judge on Monday, July 18, and he pleaded not guilty citing mental health issues. He is facing thirty counts of attempted murder, alongside other charges.

