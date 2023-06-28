"ELITE television"- Fans celebrate as The Bear season 2 becomes FX’s most-watched Hulu premiere

After fascinating viewers with its first season, The Bear returned with a second season on June 22, 2023. While captivating fans around the world, the popular series has also become FX’s most-watched Hulu premiere of all time. According to reports, Season 2 of The Bear saw a whopping 70% increase in viewership compared to Season 1.

The viewers were pleasantly surprised by the show's rapid success, and thrilled to see it reach new heights in such a short period of time.

The FX series follows a young chef from the fine dining world who comes to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. After a relatively slow start in its first season, with average viewership only a fraction of what it is now, the show's offbeat mood and exceptional acting managed to attract a large audience.

Most fans were very happy that the series reached such a great height and did not shy away from showing that on social media platforms like Twitter.

Fans rejoice as The Bear gets its deserved viewership

Many could say that the first season of The Bear was a sleeper hit after failing to gain momentum in the first few days. But the series was critically well-received. Over the year that followed, the show slowly reached its audience.

As for the second season, the show managed to gain both great critical and commercial response, becoming one of the most streamed shows of this year. This came as nothing but good news to a grateful fanbase.

The Bear is created by Christopher Storer. It premiered on June 23, 2022. The series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

