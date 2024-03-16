Ellensburg shooting: Search for suspect intensifies as shooting in West University Way leaves one dead

Ellensburg police recently launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in the 100 block of West University Way on Friday, February 15. This came after officers responded to a call about shots being fired at the location at around noon. On their arrival, they discovered a victim with serious gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to save the victim, they succumbed to their injuries after being transported to the hospital. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed as of this writing.

Police are currently searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting. They have urged the community to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist officials in apprehending the perpetrator.

Ellensburg police search for suspect after fatal shooting

The Ellensburg Police Department (EPD) is currently looking for the suspect behind the shooting in the 100 block of West University Way. Ellensburg Police Department has blocked the area where this incident occurred and multiple law enforcement agencies are collaborating to investigate the case. The Ellensburg Police Department shared a statement on Facebook about the same and said:

"Police officers and Sheriff's Deputies from the Ellensburg Police Department as well as the Kittitas County Sheriff's Dept. and the CWU Police Department worked late into the night to attempt to apprehend the suspect in today's tragic incident. Despite these efforts, he is still at large."

Officials urged individuals with information about the case to call 911 and report the same.

"We encourage anyone with information about this incident to make contact with Kittcom and report the information to investigators. We are glad to be a part of a community where everyone takes care of each other in times of need," the statement continued.

While officials have not revealed further details about the shooting and the victim, they noted that this "does not appear to be a random act of violence." Authorities revealed in their statement that the suspect reportedly has a cross tattoo and dark hair worn in a mullet style. They were last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored jeans, and white shoes.

Police stated that there was a connection between the suspect and the victim, noting that the two knew each other.

As the police continue to look for the accused, they encourage residents in the area to stay indoors and be aware of their surroundings.