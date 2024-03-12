What happened to Thomas Sanfratello? Incident explored as New York sheriff's deputy killed in Genesee County casino brawl

Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, lost his life during a confrontation with unruly patrons at Batavia Downs casino in Genesee County, New York. The incident unfolded while Sanfratello was on a special assignment at the casino on early Sunday, March 10.

Responding to a disturbance inside the casino at around 12:45 am local time, Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, along with casino security, escorted two individuals from the building after a fight broke out. It was during this that one of the individuals attacked Sanfratello and he became unresponsive.

Michael J. Elmore reportedly attacked Thomas Sanfratello during the casino brawl

As Sanfratello and the casino security were escorting the two individuals out of the establishment, the situation took a turn. One of the patrons, 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, allegedly became combative, as per the New York Post, and Sanfratello managed to gain control over the situation and arrest the individual. However, the second patron, 33-year-old Michael J. Elmore, reportedly launched an attack on him and other officers, leading to additional patrons joining the altercation.

Sanfratello, who was on a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs, became unresponsive during the altercation. Despite efforts to revive him with the help of CPR, he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, as per the New York Post.

As per the publication, Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch shared a statement after the incident and said:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of Sergeant Sanfratello and all the members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at this extremely difficult time."

Heubusch emphasized Thomas Sanfratello's dedication, stating:

“He loved what he was doing, and not everybody can say that they really love their job, and I think that he knew he was providing a great service to the community."

Michael J. Elmore, who reportedly attacked Thomas Sanfratello has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, first-degree aggravated manslaughter, and second-degree burglary. Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, who appeared aggressive during the episode and was injured in the process, has been charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree attempted assault, as per Democrat and Chronicle.

They were both arraigned and are currently being held in the Genesee County Jail, as per the publication. They are now scheduled to appear in the Town of Batavia court on March 12.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. Officials have urged individuals with information or videos of the fight to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at 585-345-6311.