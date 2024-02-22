What did Amy Dovidio do? Incident explored as Hawthrone NJ teacher arrested over assaulting a middle school student

Amy Dovidio, a 46-year-old former teacher at Garfield Middle School, has been arrested on charges of s*xually assaulting a student aged between 13 and 17. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office revealed that the alleged incidents occurred not only on school grounds but also at a residence in Cedar Grove and in a car at undisclosed locations spanning Bergen, Essex, and Passaic counties.

Amy Dovidio, who lives in Pompton Plains, is now arrested and expected to face serious charges that include aggravated s*xual assault, s*xual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal s*xual contact, and criminal s*xual contact. Having been arrested in Paramus, she was sent to the custody of the court pending further legal proceedings as reported by FOX5.

As new reports from Garfield Police Department suggest, Amy Dovidio, a former teacher from Garfield Middle School, is alleged to have s*xual misconduct with a student. Following the report of February 10, crime and law enforcement investigated the events allegedly taking place between Dovidio and an underage student at the school.

Alarming details were found during the investigation, showing that Dovidio, a married resident from Pompton Plains, allegedly had a s*xual relationship with a student who was between 13 and 17.

The report indicates that the incidents allegedly occurred at the middle school building, a residence in Cedar Grove, and a vehicle at three different places across Bergen, Passaic, and Essex counties as reported by News12.

Mark Musella, Bergen County Prosecutor confirmed that Dovidio is no longer employed at the school but emphasized that the incidents in question took place while Dovidio was working at Garfield Middle School. The prosecutor outlined specific time frames for the alleged acts, spanning from January 1, 2015, to June 12, 2018, with three distinct incidents outlined in the affidavit.

Interim Garfield Superintendent Nicholas Perrapato and school board attorney Brent R. Pohlman provided statements indicating that Dovidio stopped working for Garfield as of December 31, 2021.

Amy Dovidio is set to appear in court on Wednesday at 9 am before Judge David Labib. Represented by private attorney Joseph Ricci, Dovidio faces a slew of severe charges stemming from her alleged actions as reported by NorthJersey.

The arrest, which transpired on February 16, is the outcome of a thorough investigation led by the Garfield Police Department under Chief Richard Uram and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office directed by acting Chief Matthew Finck.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the arrest, detailing the charges brought against Dovidio.

Dovidio currently stands accused of first-degree aggravated s*xual assault, a charge carrying substantial mandatory prison time upon conviction. Additionally, she faces other serious counts, including s*xual assault, aggravated criminal s*xual contact, criminal s*xual contact, and child endangerment.

After her arrest, Dovidio was first taken to the Bergen County Jail. She was later detained at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny as the judge in Hackensack denied her release as reported by the Daily Voice.

