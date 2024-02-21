Randy Orton finally breaks silence on Vince McMahon lawsuit

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has now finally spoken about the allegations against the company's former CEO Vince McMahon.

After former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a seriously graphic lawsuit against McMahon, he resigned from TKO Group Holdings. The 78-year-old was accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Many WWE veterans and superstars have given their thoughts on the disturbing lawsuit. Before Orton got injured in 2022 and went on an 18-month hiatus, Mr. McMahon was somewhat involved with WWE in a creative capacity, however, things have changed following recent events.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Viper was asked to share his honest thoughts on the ongoing Vince McMahon lawsuit. and he expressed his feelings.

The 14-time World Champion admitted his career success wouldn't be possible without Mr. McMahon's influence. However, Orton expressed disappointment over reports of misconduct by McMahon and other WWE executives, saying:

“I’ve got to say this–I wouldn’t be where I am without Vince McMahon taking a chance on me a handful of times. I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f**k, I’m reading this sh*t. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f***ing hurts my heart. It hurts my heart.” [H/T: SI.com]

Randy Orton reflected on how his injury affected his relationship with his kids

During the same interaction, Orton opened up about the challenges his back injury presented for spending quality time with his children.

The Apex Predator recollected a heartwarming Halloween trick-or-treat adventure with his kids, revealing how he had to take breaks due to a nagging injury.

“Before I left (May 2022), I’d got to the point where Riddle had done everything he could for me as a tag partner, I could barely stand for a long amount of time. Taking my kids trick-or-treating that Halloween, I would have to sit in between the houses because I just couldn’t be on my feet that long.”

As of now, Randy Orton is set to face WWE Superstars Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley in this year's traditional six-man Elimination Chamber match.

What did you think of Randy Orton breaking his silence over allegations against Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE