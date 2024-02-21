Randy Orton details how his injury affected his relationship with his kids

Randy Orton made his triumphant return to WWE at the Survivor Series PLE last year. He had taken time off to nurse a serious back injury. In a recent interview, The Viper reflected on how the injury affected his relationship with his kids.

The Legend Killer was away from the world of wrestling for 18 long months after he and Matt Riddle dropped the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos back in May 2022. The Viper was missed dearly until his return during the WarGames Match when he sided with Cody Rhodes' team to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Week in Wrestling. During the interaction, he spoke about his return, his injury, and how it affected the time he spent with his kids. The former World Champion detailed a time when he was trick-or-treating with his kids and how he had to take breaks due to the injury.

“Before I left (May 2022), I’d got to the point where Riddle had done everything he could for me as a tag partner, I could barely stand for a long amount of time. Taking my kids trick-or-treating that Halloween, I would have to sit in between the houses because I just couldn’t be on my feet that long.” [H/T: SI.com]

Why did Randy Orton sign with SmackDown?

In the weeks after Randy Orton made his return from injury at Survivor Series, the general managers of RAW and SmackDown made it their mission to make him sign with their respective brands. The Viper made appearances on both shows before he decided to sign with the blue brand.

While negotiating a deal with Orton, Adam Pearce told him that he would get a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. But Nick Aldis gave him a sweeter deal when he told him that he would give him a shot to exact revenge against the group that put him out of action, The Bloodline. Orton set the tone for his return when he decided to go after Roman Reigns and his family.

