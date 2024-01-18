What did Marie-Jo Gordo do? Florida art teacher accused of recording indecent acts with former student 

Marie-Jo Gordo, 29, a Florida art teacher and "religious ambassador" at a charter school in Orange County, is currently under scrutiny as she is facing three federal counts of s*xually exploiting a minor. Allegations assert that Gordo recorded over two dozen videos, which depicted indecent acts with a former eighth-grade student.

Trigger warning: This article deals with s*xual abuse of a minor. Readers’ discretion is advised.

According to an indictment obtained by Inside Edition Digital, Gordo is accused of filming explicit videos involving herself and the underage student. Should the court convict her, she could potentially face a maximum prison sentence of 90 years which equates to 30 years for each count for s*xually exploiting a minor.

The federal child p*rnography charges against Gordo were revealed through a criminal complaint, as reported by WESH 2.

FBI Criminal Complaint reveals disturbing details in Marie-Jo Gordo case

As reported by WESH, The criminal complaint filed by the FBI against Marie-Jo Gordo delves into explicit details, outlining when and where Gordo is accused of engaging in s**ual activity with the underage student.

People react to allegations against Gordo (Image via @ImEvilEdwin/X)

According to the complaint, a lot of evidence is from recordings made on their cell phones. The FBI Task Force Officer noted that the complaint spells out specific instances when the illicit acts occurred.

As per Fox, a detective from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children task force became involved in the investigation and interviewed the student. The student revealed that the relationship with Gordo had transpired between June and September of 2023. The explicit encounters allegedly occurred at various hotels throughout Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties and even in Gordo's car.

The complaint further discloses that in 2019, Gordo held a dual role as both the student's eighth-grade teacher and religious ambassador.

Notably, Gordo resigned from the charter school where she taught the student in June of the previous year. The reasons for her resignation are not specified in the complaint, as reported by WESH.

However, it is revealed that Gordo secured employment as an art teacher at another school after leaving the charter school.

Forensic examination reveals graphic details in Marie-Jo Gordo's case

The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) conducted a forensic evaluation on the underage student's phone, revealing evidence that implicates Marie-Jo Gordo. The complaint that was filed in October was unsealed this week. The examination's findings outline about 28 explicit videos in them, involving Gordo and the victim.

According to the FBI Task Force Officer mentioned in the complaint, there is probable cause to believe that Gordo committed multiple offenses, including producing, possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography, as well as coercing and enticing a minor to engage in s*xual activity as reported by Inside Edition.

In September, the student's mother reported to the OCSO that her underage son was involved in a relationship with his former teacher. The mother, giving her consent, allowed the OCSO Digital Forensic Unit to conduct a forensic examination of her son's phone.

Reviewing the findings, the FBI Task Force Officer outlined three explicit videos allegedly found on the device, all of which show Gordo engaging in various oral and p*nile/v*ginal s*xual activity with the victim.

Marie-Jo Gordo pleaded not guilty to charges

Marie-Jo Gordo, facing three counts of s*xually exploiting a minor and federal child p*rnography charges, entered a plea of not guilty on January 8, through a signed waiver. This follows her arrest back in October, and she has been out on bond since then.

Court documents filed on October 25, obtained by Fox News Digital, detail the charges against Gordo. This week, a jury indicted her on three counts, accusing her of enticing a minor to engage in s*xually explicit conduct and producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

Gordo's next court appearance is scheduled for January 18 in Orlando. Her attorney, Phillip Arroyo, has not responded to requests for comments.