What did Marie Jo Gordo do? Florida teacher faces up to 90 years in prison after filming multiple videos with former 8th-grade student 

An art teacher from Florida named Marie Jo Gordo is facing s*xual exploitation accusations. According to Fox News Digital, the 29-year-old educator allegedly engaged in s*xual acts with her former eighth standard male student between June and September 2023.

Trigger warning: This article deals with s*xual abuse of a minor. Readers’ discretion is advised.

A criminal complaint was filed against her on October 25, 2023, as per the court documents acquired by Fox News Digital. Recently, evidence of the s*xual acts was found in the alleged victim’s phone, which was filmed inside a vehicle, a hotel, and other locations.

A netizen says homeschooling is the only option left for students after the Gordo incident. (Image via X/ShawnMcBreairty)

If convicted, Marie Jo Gordo faces up to 90 years in prison, as per The Messenger. However, she has pled not guilty to three felony counts she has been charged with. Originally arrested in October after the boy’s mother complained, she is currently out on bond and scheduled to appear before a judge on January 18, 2024.

Exploring Florida teacher Marie Jo Gordo’s alleged crimes and its repercussions

In 2023, a complaint was filed in a Florida court against Orange County school art teacher Marie Jo Gordo. The complaint accused her of three counts of s*xually exploiting a minor (coercing and enticing a juvenile to perform s*xual activities) and federal child pornography (producing, possessing, receiving, and distributing).

Recently, authorities found nearly 28 video pieces of evidence, revealing that she engaged in s*xual acts with her eighth-grade student in multiple locations across three counties (Seminole, Orange, and Osceola) and made s*x tapes, discovered from the boy’s iPhone 14.

A netizen slams Gordo for the alleged s*xual abuse of a minor. (Image via X/ImEvilEdwin)

All the alleged crimes (including oral s*x and p*nile to v*ginal intercourse) happened between June and September 2023 and were reported by the child’s mother after she tracked down the videos from her son’s phone.

On January 8, 2024, Marie Jo Gordo pled her innocence via a signed waiver and is currently out on bail after initially being arrested in October, as stated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to Fox News Digital. She is set to appear before the Orlando Court on January 18 and will be represented by attorney Phillip Arroyo.

Notably, Gordo was not only an art teacher at the charter school in Orange County but also a religious ambassador. However, she resigned in June 2023 and later took a job at another school in the county. The names of both the schools and the alleged victim remain undisclosed. As per reports, she taught students from kindergarten to grade 8, and the alleged victim was her eighth-grade student in 2019.

After the video evidence was recovered from the boy’s phone and analyzed, an FBI task force officer interviewed him in collaboration with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The student (soon to be 18) informed the law enforcement officers that even though he has known Gordo since 2019, the alleged s*xual crimes occurred between June and September 2023, when he continued to meet her in her car and various hotels, among other locations.

Currently, Marie Jo Gordo’s Apple iPhone 11 is in police custody along with her other personal electronic devices and will be reviewed thoroughly to recover additional evidence.

If proven guilty, Marie Jo faces up to 90 years in federal prison, 30 years for each felony charge, as per The Messenger.