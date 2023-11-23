What is a pandering crime? Meaning explored as top Pentagon official Stephen Hovanic is arrested in human trafficking sting 

Stephen Hovanic, a senior Pentagon official, was among the 26 people arrested during a two-day undercover human trafficking sting in Coweta County last week. Hovanic, 64, who is chief of staff for Department of Defense Education Activity schools in the U.S., was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and its Police to Citizen Portal website, Stephen Hovanic was arrested on November 15 after he allegedly solicited s*x from an undercover officer in a motel room. At the time, the department had reportedly set up the two-day human trafficking operation at the motel.

After he was busted, Hovanic reportedly told officials that he thought he was purchasing a massage from the woman.

Hovanic, who worked for the Department of Defense Education Activity for three decades, serving as the chief of staff since 2010, was reportedly charged with pandering, a crime which is a misdemeanor charge in Georgia.

Pandering a crime is a s*xual offense where the suspect is accused of coercing the victim to perform a s*xual act. The charge can involve a suspect soliciting s*x for oneself or a third party.

Pandering is considered a crime as when someone encourages an individual to engage in prostitution there is an implied threat to the victim.

Stephen Hovanic was arrested on the first day of the human trafficking sting

According to a social media post by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, November 21, the human Trafficking sting was initiated on November 15 by members of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Haralson County’s Special Operations Division.

Stephen Hovanic was reportedly arrested during the first day of the operation after he was caught soliciting s*x from an undercover officer in a motel room where the sting was set up.

Officials said that Hovanic was among the 26 individuals arrested in the two-day sting. Among the 26 people, 12 were reportedly taken into custody for prostitution, 10 for pandering and four for pimping. Hovanic was among the 12 arrested for pandering.

Prior to serving as chief of staff for Department of Defense Education Activity schools in the U.S. in 2010, Stephen Hovanic worked as an Instructional systems specialist for the DODEA for two years.

According to the DODEA biography, Hovanic, an honorably discharged veteran who attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, joined DODEA in 1996 as an assistant principal at Quantico Middle-High School.

He was appointed the principal of Dahlgren Unit School in 2001 and worked there until he was appointed Instructional systems specialist for the DODEA in 2008.

According to the Times Herald, the spokesperson for DODEA said that they were aware of the incident, adding that Hovanic was placed on leave.