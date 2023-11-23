"What's the reasoning for the size of the explosion?": Rainbow bridge car explosion video goes viral amid bombing theories 

A vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge that killed two passengers has sparked wild conspiracy theories online suggesting the incident was related to a terrorist attack. On Wednesday, November 22, reports surfaced that there was an explosion at the US-Canada Rainbow Bridge border crossing after a car with two passengers traveling at a high speed went airborne and exploded when it hit the ground.

Surveillance video from the area, showed a car moving at a very high speed through downtown Niagara Falls, New York, just before 11:30 a.m. The vehicle then hit a median on Niagara Street and went airborne before crashing into a Customs and Border Patrol booth and exploding at the scene.

The two passengers in the car were killed at the crash scene. Meanwhile, a booth operator was injured in the crash. The injured individual was reportedly treated at a hospital and then released.

The bombing theories were triggered after Fox News initially reported that the incident was an act of terrorism and coupled it with a claim that the car was full of explosives. However, in a news conference, New York Governor Kathy Hochul later confirmed that the incident was not believed to be an act of terrorism, offsetting what Fox News reported earlier Wednesday.

Furthermore, Hochul added that the preliminary investigation did not indicate the presence of any explosives in the wreckage. However, the internet who were initially introduced to the terrorism claim remained dubious about the authority's findings due to the huge explosion that followed the crash. A social media user mused:

"What's the reasoning for the size of the explosion?"

Erie County Sheriff described the Rainbow Bridge crash as a tragic accident countering online bombing theories

On Wednesday, November 22, a vehicle explosion at the US-Canada Rainbow Bridge border crossing prompted the closure of all four international bridge crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York as a precautionary measure.

Authorities closed the borders as initially, they did not know if it was an act of terrorism or an accident. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, who later described the incident as a tragic accident, told CNN:

“We didn’t know if it was a terrorist attack or not at the beginning. However, every precaution … was taken to ensure the safety of the community.”

However, shortly after the crash, multiple national outlets described the incident as a terrorist attack. Fox News even alleged that explosives were found in the car, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to set the record straight. Hochul said that there was no indication at the time that the incident was a terrorist attack.

“I want to be very, very clear to Americans and New Yorkers,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference Wednesday evening. “At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack. Let me repeat that: At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist-involved attack here at the Rainbow Bridge in Western New York.”

Nevertheless, the video of the incident circulating on social media has a few netizens doubting the official statement as the crash looked surreal. A netizen asked:

“What's the reasoning for the size of the explosion? It's not a movie.”

In response, a social media user quipped:

“they were one of those rare people who can still afford a full tank of gas?”

Another netizen pointed out that high-speed crashes often end in fiery explosions.

“Car full of gasoline. Car hit the curb going 90+ mph. Car crashed hard. Cars go boom.. I don’t know what else you would like to know.”

The victims in the Rainbow Bridge crash were leaving the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls before the accident

Meanwhile, authorities have not disclosed the identity of the victims in the crash, but one of the victims was believed to be a western New York resident.

However, law enforcement sources told CNN that they believe that the victims were a couple who had plans to attend a KISS concert in Canada. However, after the concert was cancelled the couple reportedly went to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls. The crash reportedly occurred after the couple left the casino.

The Peace, Whirlpool and Lewiston-Queenston bridges were reopened after officials closed the four bridges soon after the crash. The Rainbow Bridge remained closed as authorities continued to investigate the case.