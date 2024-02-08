What did Megan Pauline Jordan do? Charges explored as Virginia teacher pleads guilty to exploiting 14-year-old student

Megan Pauline Jordan, a 25-year-old middle school teacher, has pleaded guilty to engaging in s*xual acts with her 14-year-old student. Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor confirmed the news on Tuesday, February 6. The former Virginia middle school teacher now stands accused of s*xually abusing a male student.

Trigger warning: This article deals with s*xual abuse of a minor. Readers’ discretion is advised.

For admitting to having s*xual relations with the 14-year-old student, Megan Pauline Jordan faces a possible sentence of fifty years in prison. These illicit encounters occurred in the student's parents' house in addition to the school. According to the People, Jordan's DNA was found in the bed linens by forensic evidence.

Megan Pauline Jordan was arrested in June 2023 and has since remained incarcerated without bond. The Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has revealed that she has pleaded guilty to four felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Megan Pauline Jordan faces a possible sentence of fifty years in prison (Image via @ULTRA_MAJESTY/X)

Former teacher Megan Pauline Jordan arrested for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student

Henrico County authorities provided additional information concerning Megan Pauline Jordan’s arrest. She is a former teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School. The 25-year-old teacher was apprehended for engaging in a s*xual relationship with her 14-year-old male student during the 2022–2023 school year, as reported by The New York Post.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor disclosed the information, stating, “During the 2022–23 school year, Ms. Jordan was having s*xual relations with her 14-year-old student.”

After this, Taylor proceeded to say that Jordan often went for visits at the victim’s home, which is where the illegal encounters occurred. The forensic evidence, including the DNA of Jordan collected from the student's bedsheets, confirmed the allegation.

The school district responded to the incident, labeling it "an extremely serious and upsetting situation" in an email sent to parents last year, as reported by FOX News. Meanwhile, according to public records, Megan Pauline Jordan got married in 2021.

Megan Pauline Jordan (Image via @FirstThemNews/X)

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said, “I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division. We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something. Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions.”

Initially charged with five counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, Jordan continues to be held without bond as she awaits her sentencing, as reported by the Richmond Times.

Jordan's sentencing is scheduled for May 20 (Image via @LPaulKang/X)

Meanwhile, Jordan's attorney, Jacqueline Reiner, could not be reached for comment, as reported by FOX News. Following the Virginia Code, individuals under the age of 17 are not legally capable of providing consent for s*xual activity.

Jordan's sentencing is scheduled for May 20, as per court records as reported by The New York Post.

