Elm Park tube station attack: Everything to know about 'corrosive substance' incident that left 2 boys injured in London Underground

Two boys have been injured after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at them at Elm Park underground station in London. As reported by BBC, the incident occurred just after 8 pm on February 24, 2024. Allegedly, the victims, whose identities have not been disclosed yet, were taken to the hospital following the attack.

As per the Mirror, detective Inspector Marvin Bruno emphasized the seriousness of the matter in a statement. He said:

"Violence in any form will not be tolerated on the rail network and we would like to reassure the travelling public that our officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible."

According to The Standard, British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of three individuals they believe may have information pertinent to the investigation.

Two boys injured in "corrosive substance attack" at Elm Park tube station London (Image via BTP)

Exploring the incident at Elm Park tube station, London

The attack at Elm Park tube station in London has sparked a manhunt, with authorities releasing CCTV images of three individuals they seek to speak with regarding the incident. As reported by Metro, according to BTP, the boys were targeted with a suspected corrosive liquid, resulting in their hospitalization.

Allegedly, detective Inspector Marvin Bruno reiterated the urgency of the investigation, urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward.

As per the same source, he stated:

"We are really keen to speak to the people in the images, or anyone else who witnessed the incident, as we believe they have information which could help our investigation."

As per the reports from The Sun, this incident follows a series of similar attacks in the region, indicative of a concerning trend.

Images captured on CCTV show two men and a woman at the tube station in London (Image via BTP)

Exploring similar incidents

Just last month, a mother and her two young daughters fell victim to a corrosive substance assault in Clapham, South West London. Reportedly, Abdul Ezedi, the prime suspect in that attack, was found deceased in the River Thames after a nationwide manhunt.

Expand Tweet

As per Metro, the recent occurrences included a corrosive substance attack at a pub in Basingstoke on February 10, 2024, where a 52-year-old woman suffered burns, and an incident in Ramsgate, Kent, involving a "noxious substance" attack at a graveyard.

That same day, police officers in Croydon, South London, engaged in a three-hour standoff with a suspected acid attacker who commandeered a bus and threatened the driver and passengers.

A 44-year-old man was allegedly arrested for affray, but it was later determined that the drug used was not hazardous and that no one was injured.

Response and call for information

The British Transport Police have urged the public to provide any information they may have regarding the tube station London incident, as per the Metro.

Expand Tweet

According to The Sun, detective Inspector Marvin Bruno emphasized the importance of cooperation from the public. He stated:

"If you know them or have any information that might help, please get in touch."

Anyone who identifies the passengers in the photographs or has any information is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and citing reference 803 of 24/02/24. Alternatively, one can reach Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.