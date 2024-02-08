Where is Vauxhall Bridge? Abdul Ezedi's last sighting revealed as reports say he was in relationship with victim 

Abdul Ezedi, 35, involved in the Clapham chemical attack, has not been seen since last Wednesday, January 31, 2024. However, the manhunt search for Ezedi's disappearance has taken a new turn.

Recent developments have unveiled Ezedi's last known location near Vauxhall Bridge, alongside startling reports about his involvement with the victim of the tragic incident, as per Met Police.

On the evening of January 31, 2024, on Lessar Avenue, in Clapham, Abdul Ezedi allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter with a corrosive alkaline substance. The attacker then ran away from the crime scene. However, to save the woman and her daughters, 12 people were injured, including five officers, according to Sky News.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown. But, as Ezedi's cellphone has been found, Met police reports have emerged suggesting a relationship between Ezedi and the 31-year-old female victim, as the woman agreed to meet him the day he attacked her. However, as per the publication, he is not the father of her daughters.

Whereabouts unknown: The search for Abdul Ezedi and Vauxhall Bridge

The primary suspect in the Clapham chemical attack, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, was first seen on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, on Caledonian Road, north London, after he attacked the woman and her daughters that evening, as per Met Police.

New information by Met Police has surfaced indicating that Ezedi was last seen in the vicinity of Vauxhall Bridge at night around 11:00 pm on January 31, 2024.

CCTV footage monitored the last known movements of Abdul Ezedi as he passed the Unilever building and headed towards Victoria Embankment at 10:03 pm. Following it, he crossed Vauxhall Bridge Road into Grosvenor Road at 11:03 pm, as per Sky News.

Vauxhall Bridge, a granite deck arch bridge in central London, was where Abdul Ezedi was last seen. The bridge crosses the River Thames in a southeast–northwest direction between Vauxhall on the south bank and Pimlico on the north bank. Along the river, there is a paved walkway (that brings you close to Westminister) where Ezedi can be seen walking in the CCTV footage.

The police found Ezedi's phone after he accidentally left it in a white Hyundai, a vehicle reportedly involved in the Clapham chemical attack. The phone history gave an impression of the relationship between Ezedi and the female victim, as she agreed to meet him on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as per Sky News. According to reports, the woman is badly injured and can barely speak.

The picture released by Met Police on February 1, 2024, showed Abdul Ezedi in a Tesco buying a water bottle, and with serious injuries on the right side of his face.

Detective Superintendent Rick Sewart, the leading manhunt in charge, said his injuries are potentially serious, and, if not treated on time, they can become fatal, as per Sky News. As seen in the publication, Ezedi has not visited any hospitals yet. Further, man was arrested on February 5, 2024, as a suspect for assisting an offender, through which the Met Police wanted to send out the message that anyone assisting Ezedi will also be punished.

Met Police have offered a reward of £20,000 ($25,263) for providing information leading to Ezedi's arrest.

Abdul Ezedi, believed to be from Afghanistan, came to the United Kingdom in 2016. He was granted asylum on his third application. However, in 2018, he was suspended as a suspect for a s*x offence and was discharged in 2020 under probation supervision in Newcastle, as per Sky News.

