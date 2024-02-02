Who is Abdul Shokoor Ezedi? Clapham chemical attack suspect was convicted of sex assault, allowed asylum by claiming he turned Christian

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35, has been identified as the primary suspect in the Clapham chemical attack that occurred on January 31. The incident unfolded on Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common, where a family of three, including a 31-year-old mother and her daughters, aged 3 and 8, were injured when a “corrosive substance” was thrown at them.

Several witnesses at the scene came to aid the injured with water bottles, while some of them attempted to catch the attacker as he fled the scene. He was initially in a car, but after colliding with a parked vehicle in the rush, he ran on foot towards Clapham Common.

The injured family was then taken to the hospital, where they remain under care. As reported by the BBC, the mother and her younger daughter, aged 3, have suffered major burns, while her older daughter, aged 8, has recovered and is now by her family’s side.

The news outlet has also revealed that three of the UK’s largest police forces have collaborated in the nationwide hunt to catch Abdul Shokoor Ezedi and bring him to court.

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was first convicted of sex assault/exposure in 2018 in Newcastle

As reported by the BBC, the suspect, Abdul Ezedi, originally hails from Afghanistan and arrived in the UK via a lorry in 2016. Two years later, Ezedi was convicted on charges of sex assault/exposure in the Newcastle Crown Court and received an unpaid work order sentence.

In 2020, when Abdul Shokoor Ezedi’s sentence was completed, he was discharged from probationary supervision. Subsequently, between 2021 and 2022, he applied for asylum, which was turned down twice, until he claimed to have converted to Christianity in 2022 and finally received asylum.

Since then, Abdul Ezedi is believed to have lived in Newcastle, North London, and had reportedly traveled south on Wednesday before the Clapham chemical attack.

The BBC also reports that detectives suspect Ezedi had some link to the family injured in the attack, but the exact nature of their relationship remains unknown.

In light of the Clapham acid attack, the enraged netizens have taken to X, questioning the authorities responsible for granting Ezedi asylum.

Here are some X reactions to the incident:

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was last spotted in the Tesco Express Store

On Thursday, February 1, the Met Police released an article on their official news website, featuring the latest image of Abdul Shokoor Ezedi taken at the Tesco Express Store, Caledonian Road, at 20:48 the previous night.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, a senior officer at Lambeth Police, has also shared an update on the Clapham attack:

“The woman, who is aged 31, and her two daughters – aged eight and three – all remain in hospital. While none of her conditions are life-threatening, the injuries of the woman and her younger child could be life-changing. It may be some time before the hospital staff are able to say how serious that might be.”

“I am sure the public will join me in saying they are in our thoughts and we wish them the fullest possible recovery.”

In the picture shared by the Met Police, the right side of Ezedi’s face appears to have severe injuries, which makes it easier for people to recognize him. The Mets have appealed to anyone who spots Ezedi to contact 999 immediately, but cautioned against approaching him directly.