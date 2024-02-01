Clapham acid attack: Everything to know about South London incident that left 9 injured, including mother and children

Nine people were injured in Clapham after a man allegedly doused a woman and her two children with a "corrosive substance" in their car on January 31, 2024, prompting emergency services to rush to Lessar Avenue, near Clapham Common, at around 7:25 pm.

Photos taken at the crime scene show the silver hatchback abandoned in the middle of the road with the doors wide open.

Police stated they are using any means necessary, including a police helicopter, to search for the suspect, who is still at large. As per Sky News, Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said:

"We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident."

Mother cried that she couldn't see after being doused with a "corrosive substance" in Clapham

Eyewitnesses who were present at the incident in Clapham described the scene as horrific, saying that the mother kept repeating "I can't see, I can't see."

According to BBC, a couple living on Lessar Avenue, Clapham, ran to the rescue when they heard a cry for help and the sound of a car crashing. Outside, they saw a man pulling one of the children out of the car, a girl who was around two to three years old, and slamming her on the ground twice. Speaking to Sky News, the eyewitness said:

"It was horrific. First a man grabbed his kid - a girl aged two or three from a white car. He threw her onto the floor - twice! It was the worst thing I've ever seen. The man then threw something at the woman. She was screaming: 'My eyes! My eyes!'"

The eyewitness described the mother's lips as "black" and said her skin "looked burnt". He grabbed a water bottle and tried to wash the substance off the woman's face.

The eyewitness also claimed that he tried chasing after the suspect, but couldn't get very far as he was in slippers. His partner, who was affected by some droplets of the corrosive substance while helping the victims, reportedly described it as having a "burning sensation."

According to the Guardian, a total of nine people were treated on the scene including three police officers. Five of them were shifted to a major trauma centre and three were taken to a local hospital. One person was discharged at the scene after suffering minor injuries.

The police have not revealed the extent of the injuries suffered by the mother and two children. According to The Guardian, Detective Castle said that ongoing tests are being conducted to determine the nature of the "corrosive substance."

Clapham councillors were "in total disbelief and shock" at the incident

According to BBC News, Clapham councillors Alison Inglis-Jones and Ben Curtis released a joint statement that they and the wider community of Clapham were "in total disbelief and shock" at what had happened.

Labour MP for Streatham Bell Ribeiro-Addy wrote in a social media post that she was "very concerned to hear reports of an acid attack".

As of now, no arrest has been made. Police have stated they will update the public on the victims' conditions as soon as possible.