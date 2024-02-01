Where was Abdul Shakoor Ezedi last seen? Clapham acid attack suspect identified by police as manhunt continues

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the Clapham acid attack, authorities have officially identified Abdul Shakoor Ezedi as the primary suspect.

Abdul Shakoor Ezedi allegedly threw a corrosive alkaline substance on a woman and her daughters on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. His intentions are still unknown, but speaking to the media on Thursday, Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said he is "wholeheartedly confident we will catch him."

Superintendent Cameron added that Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, 35, was last seen in Caledonian Road, north London. They are trying to find out if he was a British national or if he has any link to it, as per The Guardian.

Where was Abdul Shakoor Ezedi last seen?

In the evening, on January 31, 2024, at Clapham, a horrific incident took place where a man, Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, 35, allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter with acid, leading to injuries that could be life-changing.

As reported by Met Police, he ran away from the crime scene and was last seen in Caledonian Road, north London, on Wednesday, January 31, warning the public not to come near him.

Superintendent Cameron depicted a rough sketch of Ezedi's condition in the press conference today, February 1, 2024. He said Abdul Shakoor Ezedi is from the Newcastle area and has significant injuries on the right side of his face; the police suspect that he might go back to the East. He pleaded to the public and said,

"We don't know the actual relationship at this stage. As far as I'm aware, the suspect has travelled down from Newcastle. At this stage I do not know where the victims reside. If you see him. I plead [you] to not approach him. Call 999"

The Met Police has also issued an image of the suspect of the Clapham acid attack. They also mentioned partnering with agencies and forces to arrest him.

An eye witness, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the Labour MP for Streatham, told BBC she was there and her first thoughts were if anyone was harmed. However, it was shocking. She said,

"My first thoughts were with those who may have been harmed. It was a very, very scary thing to hear. And also all of the local residents are quite shocked and quite worried that something like this had happened."

She thanked the three women and one man who jumped in to save them from injuries. She said,

"It was so brave of all of them to come out and help in the way that they did."

As per the Telegraph, 12, including a 31-year-old mother and her daughters, were injured in the alkaline attack in Lessar Avenue, Clapham. The woman and her daughters are in hospital and are reportedly safe from any significant injury.