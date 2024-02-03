Is Abdul Ezedi linked to Newcastle? Clapham attack suspect last seen riding tube as containers with corrosive warnings recovered from a home

The Met Police released the latest image of Abdul Ezedi’s sighting on the evening of February 2. The image was captured at the King’s Cross Underground station on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m., where Ezedi reportedly boarded a southbound Victoria tube about 90 minutes after his Clapham attack, according to Independent UK.

The Clapham chemical attack, which took place earlier on Wednesday in South London, was targeted at a mother, 31, and her daughters, 3 and 8, who remain in hospital. A total of 12 people were injured in the attack.

Abdul Ezedi, who was also a convicted s*x offender in 2018 before being granted asylum in 2022, is currently on the run with a nationwide manhunt focused on finding him and bringing him to justice.

Meanwhile, in an overnight raid conducted in Newcastle, at an address connected to Ezedi, who is the prime suspect in the Clapham chemical attack, the police found two containers with corrosive warnings. A garage owner in Newcastle spotted him buying a car in 2023, as reported by Chronicle Live.

Containers with corrosive warnings recovered from Abdul Ezedi’s home in Newcastle

Ezedi last captured at King's Cross (Image Credit: The Met Police)

According to the Guardian, a total of 5 warrants were executed on Thursday to raid Abdul Ezedi’s home – 2 in east London and 3 in Newcastle. In one of the Newcastle addresses, two empty containers were recovered with corrosive warning labels on them.

Jon Savell, the Met police commander, has revealed to the news outlet that the containers are now being tested at a forensic lab to verify if they held the substance used in the Clapham chemical attack. Savell has also addressed Abdul Ezedi directly via broadcasters, saying:

“Abdul, you clearly have got some fairly significant injuries. We’ve seen the images, you need some medical help. So do the right thing and hand yourself in.”

The Daily Mail also reported that the police were able to get in touch with the residents of a hostel in Byker, Newcastle, where Abdul Ezedi was living most recently. The residents claimed they had no idea that they had been “living next to a registered s*x offender.” They were aware of his asylum but not of his conviction.

It was also revealed by a charity worker based near Newcastle city center that Abdul Ezedi was originally from Iran and not Afghanistan, as previously believed. As per the reports of the Daily Mail, Ezedi worked part-time as a building contractor as well as in a pizza takeaway.

The workmen from Terence Wilkinson Roofing Contractors recognized Ezedi as a part of a contractor’s team. One of the workmen shared:

“He was part of a team of contractors and appeared to have some experience in building work. He didn’t say much, just got on with his job but it’s frightening to think he was capable of something like that”

The staff at a Kurdish grocery shop in the Byker area, Newcastle, where Abdul Ezedi reportedly lived, stated how he bought half of a halal sheep from the shop once in two weeks. They also claimed the convict talked about being “a good Muslim” who didn’t drink alcohol and wished to return home soon to find a wife.

Bilal Khan, the owner of Billy’s Garage in Byker, revealed to the news outlet how Ezedi tried to buy a car from him in the summer of 2023.

“He approached me last year asking if I had a car for sale. We had one which he was interested in and I told him the price. He was a very persistent type of guy, he doesn’t let things go easily.”

While Ezedi remains on the run, the injuries of his victims – the mother and her daughters – are reportedly said to be “life-changing” as they receive treatment at the hospital.