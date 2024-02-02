"Asylum for being a s*x offender?" Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi's criminal history leaves netizens in shock

Following the Clapham chemical attack on January 31, 2024, the suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi's criminal history has come under intense scrutiny. The criminal records, seen by Sky News, have shocked netizens.

In 2018, Ezedi was a suspended suspect for an s*x offense and was released in 2020 under supervision probation in Newcastle. He is now the focus of a high-profile investigation due to his troubling past and the Clapham acid attack, as per Sky News.

As per the publication, Ezedi was granted asylum on his third application when he arrived in the United Kingdom by lorry in 2016. After the records were released, netizens took to X to share their reactions. While many were furious, one person wondered why he was getting asylum. He tweeted,

"Asylum for being a s*x offender?"

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the suspect in the Clapham chemical attack, threw an alkaline substance on Wednesday, January 31, over a woman and her daughters, leading to potential and life-changing damage to them, as per Superintendent Gabriel Cameron.

Netizens shocked over Clapham attack suspect Ezedi receiving asylum

On January 31, 2024, the 35-year-old suspect unleashed a toxic chemical in Clapham. A total of 12 people were injured, including the prime victim—a mother, her daughters, and five officers who jumped in to save others, as per Sky News. The Met Police is actively searching for Ezedi and has released his picture, where he was last seen.

Ezedi's past includes allegations related to a s*x offense, adding a troubling dimension to the ongoing investigation. The revelation by Sky News about Abdul Shokoor Ezedi's criminal history has intensified scrutiny over his asylum status, as he was granted asylum upon his third application.

As details of his criminal history unfold, questions surrounding the asylum process and the decision-making behind it have intensified among the general public. One tweeted,

"Whoever signed off on Abdul Ezedi being granted asylum, knowing he was a convicted s*x offender, needs to be sacked and also lose their pension. We should also be charging these people with Misconduct in Public Office. How many more are out there?"

Abdul Ezedi being granted asylum after his third application (Image via X/@JamesHatherz)

The disturbing report of Clapham suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi

On Thursday evening, Superintendent Gabriel Cameron reported to the media that Ezedi was last seen at Caledonian Road, north London, on Wednesday at 8:48 pm at Tesco, possibly buying a water bottle. As per Sky News, Cameron said,

"The image is taken from the Tesco store, where Ezedi is believed to have purchased a bottle of water. He left the shop and turned right. The image shows Ezedi with what appears to be significant injuries to the right side of his face. This makes him distinctive. If you see Ezedi, call 999 immediately. He should not be approached."

According to Met Police, the suspect traveled down to London on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from Newcastle. Northumbria Police and the British Transport Police are united in the search for Ezedi with the Met Police. While speaking to the media, Cameron said, "They will catch him."

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the Clapham chemical attack and seeking to understand the motivations behind Ezedi's actions, which are currently unknown. As per the BBC, officers have confirmed the involvement of a vehicle in the Clapham chemical attack—a white Hyundai.

The events underscore the need to thoroughly examine the asylum process and the criteria used to evaluate applicants with a history of criminal offenses. As the investigation progresses, updates must be shared to ensure transparency and maintain public trust.