"I’d turn him in for what he did": Abdul Ezedi's brother urges Clapham attack suspect to hand himself to police

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Abdul Ezedi, who reportedly splashed a corrosive substance on a woman and her kids on January 31, 2024, leaving them injured. A team of officers with gas masks on their faces and blue outfits arrived at Abdul's residence the following day to capture him.

Meanwhile, Abdul's brother Hassan has requested him to surrender to the cops. While speaking to The Sun, Hassan revealed that he and Abdul are not residing together and continued:

"If I knew where he was, I'd turn him in for what he did. I don't know if he's alive or where he is now."

The latest updates on the investigation state that Abdul Ezedi was spotted entering a Victoria Line Tube at the King's Cross Station.

Ezedi's whereabouts remain unknown and the police department has released Abdul's photo, saying that it was "taken from the Tesco store." They also mentioned:

"The image shows Ezedi with what appears to be significant injuries to the right side of his face. This makes him distinctive. If you see Ezedi, call 999 immediately. He should not be approached."

Abdul Ezedi was reportedly injured before he arrived in South London

Abdul Ezedi was allegedly involved in an acid attack incident that happened in South London last week.

As mentioned earlier, a woman and her two children were targets in the case and the attack happened at around 7:25 pm, as per People magazine.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron disclosed in a statement that three more women were injured in the case alongside a man who was in his 50s. Among the injured, there were five police officers and they have already received treatment at the hospital.

According to The Sun, Abdul reportedly came from Newcastle a day before the incident and his right eye and face were severely injured.

Cameron said in his statement that alkaline was used in the attack and addressing the condition of the woman and her kids, he stated:

"While none of their conditions are life-threatening, the injuries to the woman and younger girl could be life-changing. It may be some time before hospital staff are able to say how serious that might be."

Gabriel thanked everyone who immediately responded to the injured by offering them water. He said that the suspect tried to leave in a car but later ran away on foot towards Clapham Common. Gabriel additionally requested for help from the eyewitnesses, telling them to call 101 if they had any information.

"Officers from across the Met are working with partner agencies and forces to locate and arrest the man. While this appears as a targeted attack, he is a dangerous individual and we urgently need to find him. We will release more information about him as soon as we can."

Police department continues its search for Abdul Ezedi

Abdul Ezedi is still on the run and while the Metropolitan Police Department has released his picture, further investigations are being conducted to find him as soon as possible.

The police department has reportedly collected evidence from the spot where the acid attack happened.

According to The Guardian, police commander Jon Savell shared the updates, saying that they are getting a lot of calls and have collaborated with multiple agencies to speed up the search. He continued:

"Searches have taken place at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle. We are today releasing footage of officers entering one address in Newcastle where empty containers with corrosive warnings on the labels were recovered."

Meanwhile, further updates on the condition of the mother and her two kids are yet to be revealed by the authorities.