Where was Jacob Parker last seen? Police issue plea for help in wake of Atlanta Teen's disappearance 

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jacob Parker, a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home after an argument. Parker reportedly walked away from his home on Old Georgian Terrace NorthWest Atlanta on Saturday, December 16, at approximately 7:43 pm.

According to the police, officers responded to reports of a missing teen just before 8 pm on Saturday at Old Georgian Terrace. Upon arrival, they learned that Jacob Parker reportedly ran away on foot following an argument with his dad.

Expand Tweet

Parker, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, has black curly hair, was last seen leaving his home on Saturday night.

Community members rally around missing teen Jacob Parker's family

On Sunday, December 17, Atlanta Westside Presbyterian Church held a vigil for 16-year-old Jacob Parker. As police continued to search for the teen, concerned community members took to social media to amplify the message of his disappearance, hoping it would generate a lead to his whereabouts.

Expand Tweet

Parker’s parents’ friend, Jane Gilbert, implored people to reach out to the police with information that would help locate the teen. Gilbert revealed that Parker was a sophomore at North Atlanta and left his home without a phone and wallet following an argument with his dad:

“Our friends Kelly and Joe Parker are searching for their son who left the house at 11:am yesterday, Saturday 12/16. Jacob Parker, a sophomore at North Atlanta, is missing and there is a Missing Person filed for him. He left without a phone or wallet. He is wearing this shirt but no glasses. Please call 911 if you see him or know anything and please share this and please pray!”

In response to the post, several people shared the message of his disappearance and took to comments to demonstrate their support for the teen’s concerned family. A social media user wrote:

“I shared this with the school principal and APS PD. The band director is also trying to help.”

Community members offer support (Image via Facebook)

Another added:

“Absolutely terrible. Every parent’s worst nightmare. Praying he is found safe very soon.”

Community members offer support (Image via Facebook)

Meanwhile, the Atlanta police department, who are desperately trying to find the teen, urged people to call 911 with any information that would lead to his whereabouts. They wrote.

“If anyone has seen Jacob Parker or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477)."

Parker was reportedly wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants when he left home on Saturday.