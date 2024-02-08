Elon Musk bashes alleged "Racist, sexist & discriminatory" Disney laws, says it's the reason why their content 'sucks'

Shortly after Elon Musk announced publicly that X would fund the lawsuit against Disney by ex-star Gina Carano, whom the production company allegedly fired over her comments on the platform, the SpaceX owner has come out with criticism against Disney again.

Ahead of Gina Carano's case, whose complaint alleges that Disney discriminated against its workers based on their political views, Elon Musk has used his platform to voice his disdain for Disney, claiming its DEI laws (which focus on diversity and inclusion) to be racist, sexist, and discriminatory.

Musk also claims to have acquired some documents from Disney about their inclusion Laws, which he posted from his personal X handle. Musk concluded by adding,

"No wonder most of their content produced over the past several years has sucked. Just trying to navigate the DEI minefield is going to crush the creative process!"

What did Elon Musk tweet about Disney?

Elon Musk claims to have acquired a copy of Disney's Inclusion Standards document with several pointers for the company's casting procedure with guidelines like underrepresented groups must be a meaningful part of episodic themes and narratives.

Musk went on to state that there was more of this and dropped two more sets of photos depicting the "unjust" rules set by Disney, which Musk claimed reduced their creative outflow.

Musk concluded his anti-Disney stance by adding in the last tweet that these laws have been a significant cause for Disney's alleged fall from grace.

Some fans supported these comments, as is evident from the comment section in the billionaire's tweet, with some even asking Elon Musk to buy off Disney and start afresh with a better vision.

This movement started with Gina Carano's firing from The Mandalorian following the actress's allegedly right-wing comment in which she compared being a Republican to being a jew during the Nazi period. This received widespread backlash, but Carano sued Disney for wrongful termination.

Musk announced last year that he and his company were willing to fund the lawsuits of those their employers fired in response to opinions expressed on their platform.

With Elon Musk's latest comments and accusation of Disney's alleged inclusivity laws, Gina Carano's case seems to have taken an even steeper turn.

