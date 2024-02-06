Gina Carano sues Disney over Mandalorian firing, Twitter fumes

Gina Carano, the former mixed martial artist and actor, has sued Disney for unfairly firing her from The Mandalorian over her voicing right-wing opinions on social media platform X. She has voiced discrimination and wrongful termination in a lawsuit, which she filed on Tuesday in California federal court.

Carano alleges that she was fired for voicing right-wing opinions on social media and seeks a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her in her previous role. She has also claimed at least $75,000 in punitive damages.

This has also led to enraged reactions from Twitter users, who called her out for her racist opinions and supported Disney for the firing of the actor following the massive backlash.

In an even more interesting twist, X owner Elon Musk has decided to fund this campaign against Disney, citing that the company plans to eliminate any discrimination against users for voicing their free opinions on their platform.

Enraged Twitter supports Disney as Elon Musk and X come in support of Gina Carano

While this saga has been going on for a long time, it has now taken the form of something much bigger than what fans thought would happen with this case. Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilms following a tweet where she allegedly compared being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust, which also received severe backlash online.

Before the controversial tweet, Carano was already under fire for a series of opinions she shared on the social media platform. Hence, fans were satisfied when she was fired from the series.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Carano's lawsuit (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Carano's lawsuit (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Carano's lawsuit (Image via X)

Elon Musk coming in support of Gina Carano is perhaps the biggest twist that most did not expect.

X’s head of business operations, Joe Benarroch, said about this matter:

"As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination."

Last year, Musk pledged to fund legal action for users on X who claim they have faced discrimination by their employers due to their activities on the platform.

Gina Carano portrayed Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.