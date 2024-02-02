Has Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 been confirmed? Renewal status and more

Amidst fervent anticipation from fans, updates on the potential renewal of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 have surfaced, offering insight into the show's future.

Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians received positive reviews, praising its adherence to the source material, captivating world-building, and strong performances by the cast.

According to a report from Variety, a writers' room for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 has been at work with showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz, expressing optimism about the series' trajectory.

Despite this promising step, Disney has yet to officially green-light Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 renewal chances

Following the disappointment of two underwhelming Percy Jackson movie adaptations, the Disney Plus series has been warmly embraced by audiences and critics alike.

With an impressive 97% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a commendable 81% audience score, the show has garnered widespread acclaim.

Reviewers have lauded the series for its fidelity to the original books, a factor attributed to Rick Riordan's active involvement as a creator and writer for several episodes.

According to Variety, Percy Jackson and the Olympians accumulated a staggering 700 million minutes of watch time during its first full week of availability on the streaming platform.

This significant viewership places the series as the third-most-watched streaming original that week, highlighting its widespread appeal and success among audiences.

While the show's success is undeniable, the substantial production costs pose a considerable challenge.

With a reported budget ranging from $10 to $15 million per episode due to its effects-driven nature, the financial viability of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 can seem a bit daunting to Disney after its string of box office bombs in 2023.

However, the show's strong performance and approval from the fans of the source material underscores its popularity and can potentially outweigh budgetary concerns.

With the formation of a writers' room and strong audience support, the possibility of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 seems promising.

About the series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ on December 19, 2023, featuring a stellar cast led by Walker Scobell as the titular character, Percy Jackson.

The series, based on Rick Riordan's popular book series, follows Percy, a 12-year-old demigod accused by Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt, as he embarks on a quest to restore order to Olympus.

The show's development began in May 2020 after a pitch by Riordan to Disney Branded Television. Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz were appointed as showrunners in July 2021, with James Bobin selected to direct the first episode in October.

Scobell was cast as Percy in January 2022, followed by Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in May. Filming commenced in June 2022 in Vancouver and wrapped up in February 2023, with additional cast members announced throughout the production period.

In the series, Percy, a seemingly ordinary kid, discovers his demigod heritage and powers after encountering mythical creatures like the Fury and Minotaur.

With the guidance of his friend Grover and warrior Annabeth, Percy navigates the challenges of Camp Half-Blood and embarks on a dangerous quest to locate Zeus's missing thunderbolt.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available for streaming on Disney+.