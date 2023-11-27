Fact Check: Is the Cabin Alone Disney Plus movie real or fake? Viral Macaulay Culkin's new movie poster debunked

Claims of Disney Plus releasing a Home Alone sequel, Cabin Alone, have spread rapidly across social media platforms. The movie is supposedly the next chapter to the classic Christmas movies starring Macaulay Culkin.

Now, reports of the legendary actor returning to the screen have made headlines. However, this is far from the truth. Disney Plus is not releasing a movie titled Cabin Alone.

A new poster of the Cabin Alone movie that was to supposedly star the adult Culkin is making rounds online. In it, the 47-year-old can be seen smirking at the camera as he wears a Christmas-themed jumper. A traditional holiday tree decorated with lights can be seen in the background as well.

The posters claimed that the movie Cabin Alone would be released on Disney Plus. The plot of the movie was also described as “a hilarious adventure” starring Macaulay Culkin:

“His family’s cabin getaway turns into treasure hunt chaos, Kevin must outsmart bumbling treasure hunters convinced CB Cooper’s loot is under his cabin. Will he save the day before his family arrives and crashes the party?”

Although rumors of Cabin Alone making it to the OTT platform are appearing online, it is far from the truth.

Expand Tweet

Disney Plus is not releasing a Cabin Alone movie

Although the description for the Christmas-special seemed exciting, rumors of its release are false. According to Pirates & Princesses, Culkin is not returning to the Home Alone franchise.

The same was reiterated by The Direct, who noted that neither Disney Plus nor the film’s production house, 20th Century Studios, have announced that they are releasing the Cabin Alone film.

It appears as if the poster was generated using artificial intelligence or Photoshop.

Expand Tweet

Hence, it is safe to say that fans of Home Alone will not be watching Macaulay Culkin return to the series in the Cabin Alone film.

This is not the first time claims of Culkin returning to the series have spread like wildfire on social media. In February 2023, Giant Freakin’ Robot announced that the child star was set to return to the franchise. However, no updates on the same were made available online at the time of writing this article.

Nonetheless, fans of the actor can reminisce the Home Alone series by watching its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The franchise has also created other movies as sequels including Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and Home Sweet Home Alone. However, Culkin does not star in them.

Similar fake news often leaves many convinced that it is the truth. However, it is worth noting that netizens occasionally spread disinformation to gain momentary popularity. Hence, it is important to verify such information from established news outlets.

Although it does not appear as if Culkin will be returning to the beloved Christmas series, it was recently announced that he would be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star will be the 2,765th to grace the famous attraction. It is safe to say that his role in the aforementioned series played a role in him being recognized.