7 disappointing box office bombs of 2023 

Despite witnessing several movies cash in impressive numbers last year, there were quite a few box office bombs of 2023 that left viewers disappointed. In terms of varied releases, 2023 did a fairly good job of providing cinephiles with options across genres. The SAG-AFTRA strike did impact the intensity of new releases, but several well-made titles still found a way to pack theatres and make a mark at the box office.

At the same time, many hyped titles turned out to be box office bombs of 2023. There are several reasons why movies fail at the box office. The most common complaint that movie-goers have is a weak screenplay that doesn't have enough excitement or depth to keep the interest alive till the end. Other reasons could be run-off-the-mill concepts and dull performances.

However, it is important to keep in mind that the box office bombs of 2023 aren't completely unwatchable. They have areas where they shine, and many movie lovers may even find them enjoyable. However, these box office bombs of 2023 didn't perform as well as expected given the pre-release hype and interest.

Renfield, The Marvels and 5 other box office bombs of 2023 that left cinephiles unimpressed

1) Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (March 2023)

One of the box office bombs of 2023, this movie directed by Guy Ritchie only earned about $49.1 million in terms of worldwide collection. Given that the movie's budget is reported to be around $50 million, it is safe to say that it underperformed at the box office despite having a stellar star cast.

It focuses on a spy named Orson Fortune (Jason Statham). He teams up with some operatives to stop an arms dealer (Hugh Grant) from selling a stolen high-tech device. Although Statham's character was fun to watch, movie-goers felt that the movie didn't have enough firepower.

2) Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 2023)

Fans were not expecting this sequel to Shazam! (2019) to be one of the box office bombs of 2023. Shazam! did very well at the box office, earning over $367 million worldwide. Fans went in with high expectations only to be disappointed with the screenplay which wasn't as entertaining or charming as the previous one.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam (Zachary Levi) teams up with his superpowered foster siblings to defeat the powerful Daughters of Atlas. The film's production budget was around $125 million, and it only earned about $134 million worldwide.

3) Beau Is Afraid (April 2023)

Given its fresh concept, it is unfortunate that this A24 title landed in the box office bombs of 2023 list. Directed by Ari Aster, it stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead. He plays Beau Wassermann who is struggling with paranoia. Despite his fears, he embarks on an eventful journey to get home to attend the funeral of his mother.

As always Phoenix delivers a captivating performance. However, movie-goers found the narrative dragged towards the middle. Also, despite the generally favorable reviews, it didn't have enough pull to tempt people to the theatres after its release. It earned its spot on the box office bombs of 2023 list because it only made $11 million in terms of collection.

4) Renfield (April 2023)

Vampire-driven narratives usually tend to garner interest from cinephiles, however this one made the box office bombs of 2023 list instead. Directed by Chris McKay, the movie features characters inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula. It focuses on Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) who is tired of doing Dracula's (Nicolas Cage) bidding.

Although there was interest in Cage putting his spin on an iconic character, the movie didn't have much luck at the box office. It only earned $26.7 million worldwide whereas the production budget was around $65 million.

5) The Machine (May 2023)

Out of all the titles on this list of box office bombs of 2023, this one might have gotten the most negative feedback from movie-goers. Directed by Peter Atencio, it is inspired by Bert Kreischer's 2016 stand-up routine. The story focuses on Kreischer working with his father to escape the clutches of a dangerous mobster out for revenge.

Although Kreischer fans enjoyed the movie, many movie-goers felt the humor wasn't as good as expected. It only earned $10.7 million worldwide against a budget of around $20 million.

6) The Marvels (November 2023)

Marvel fans will be disappointed that a Marvel movie has earned a spot on the box office bombs of 2023 list. Directed by Nia DaCosta, there was a lot of hype around this title as it features Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). They have to work together to find a solution when they realize that they switch places whenever they use their powers.

The audience enjoyed the chemistry between the three main characters however fans felt that the story wasn't as strong as it needed to be. The movie only earned $205 million worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing film in the MCU.

7) Wish (November 2023)

It isn't often that Disney movies miss the mark at the box office. Unfortunately for Wish, it ended up on the box office bombs of 2023 list. It marks Fawn Veerasunthorn's feature directorial debut, who works alongside Chris Buck.

It tells the story of 17-year-old Asha (Ariana DeBose) who makes a desperate plea to the stars. To her surprise, a magic star falls from the sky. She now has to prove to the people of Rosas that their beloved ruler Magnifico (Chris Pine) is actually evil.

Although the animation is stunning, Disney fans felt that the story didn't have the classic Disney charm that inspires and entertains at the same time. The movie only earned $176.9 million worldwide, while its production budget was estimated to be around $175–200 million.

These box office bombs of 2023 prove that it isn't easy to impress the audience with sub-par stories that don't make an impact.