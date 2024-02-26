Emily Blunt’s look for PGA Awards 2024 wows fans: "Princess"

The Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt joined her co-stars at the PGA Awards 2024 on Sunday, February 25, 2024. While Christopher Nolan's movie bagged awards, Emily impressed the internet with a powder blue gown, exuding glamour at the event.

Emma Thomas, the producer of Oppenheimer, and her team won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. To celebrate the win, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and even Christopher Nolan attended the event.

Emily graced an Oscar De la Renta dress that underscored the princess aesthetics. Several fans have reacted to her look, praising her powdered blue gown. An internet user named @ritavrtaski on X said,

Emily Blunt's Oscar De La Renta look won the internet at PGA 2024

Recently, Emily seemed busy garnering awards and posing on the red carpet. The Oppenheimer team bagged several awards, ensuring some great fashion moments for Emily.

On Sunday, at PGA Awards 2024, Emily posed with her co-stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Emily chose a powdered blue gown structured in a sleeveless design. The body-hugging upper section of the ensemble exuded her toned body, while the flared bottom accentuated the princess gown aesthetics.

Emily kept the look elegant with smokey eye makeup and hair tied in a low bun. To finish, she matched a pair of silver heel shoes, seamlessly adding glamour to her overall look. Cillian Murphy posed in a grey suit and pants, while Robert Downey Jr. adopted a dark olive ensemble.

Emily's look garnered much praise from her fans on X and Instagram. A fan page of Emily, named @badpostblunt, shared some snaps from the events, and soon the post was flooded with comments.

Emily Blunt's Oscar De La Renta look won the internet at PGA 2024 ( Image via @badpostblunt/Instagram)

Most of her fans commented that she looked pretty and queen-like, and some compared her to a princess. Some fans appreciated her smile, while others underscored her beauty.

A day before, Emily was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton gown at the SAG Awards 2024. The gown was structured with a halter neck and a deep, plunged neckline. The sleek gown ended with a short train, offering fans a great red carpet moment.

She adorned several pieces of Tiffany jewelry, while the bone cuff of Elsa Paratti with 18k gold added charismatic flairs to her look. She finished off the look with a thick necklace and earrings. The subtle makeup with peachy blush seamlessly balanced her overall look.