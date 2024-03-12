Eric Carmen net worth: Fortune explored as Raspberries star and 'Hungry Eyes' singer dies aged 74

Popular singer and musician Eric Carmen, 74, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024. Carmen's wife Amy announced his death through a statement on his official website. The musician's cause of death wasn't made public but his wife noted that he passed away "in his sleep."

"It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family's privacy as we mourn our enormous loss," the statement added.

Eric Carmen, whose net worth was $10 million, according to Celebrity Networth, performed with the pop rock band Raspberries throughout his career. The group was formed in the 1960s and was active till the early 2000s.

According to Eric Carmen's website, he grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and was heavily influenced by singers like Irving Berlin. Born into a family of musicians, Carmen developed an interest in music at a very young age. He also saw his family members perform and rehearse their music which only furthered his love for music.

Eric underwent training for musical instruments including the piano and guitar, and before his career with the Raspberries, he was involved with many other bands.

Eric Carmen accumulated a lot of wealth from his musical career: Earnings and other details

Born on August 11, 1949, Eric Howard Carmen, contributed to a lot of successful albums over the years with different groups. He also pursued a solo career which helped him gain recognition among the public.

He was known for his work with the rock band Raspberries, formed in the 60s. The group was active until 2005 and released four albums that remained on top of the charts for a long time. Carmen recalled the band's success on his website and said that they became "immensely popular by going completely against the grain in 1970."

"Prog-rock was "in," and FM radio clutched it to its bosom. I hated it," he added.

While Eric Carmen was delivering hits with Raspberries, he joined a record label Arista Records, and recorded a few albums. The projects were released between 1975 and 1980 and received positive feedback. He even had many singles under his credits such as Baby I Need Your Loving and Make Me Lose Control.

He also performed with the All Star Band, featuring Ringo Starr, and produced a single titled Hungry Eyes. The song was featured in the popular 1978 film Dirty Dancing. He penned the lyrics for the soundtrack of other films and cover versions of his songs were released by artists like Tom Jones and Henry Mancini.

Apart from his wife, Eric Carmen's survivors include their two children, Clayton and Kathryn. Detailed information on his funeral is yet to be revealed.