Which artist is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024? Details on different anthems, sign language performers, and other artists explored

The Super Bowl game is much more than a mere football game. It's a cultural event that can move the culture in terms of sports and entertainment.

Of course, most people are looking forward to the Super Bowl halftime show headlined by R&B legend Usher. However, numerous top-notch artists will be performing throughout the big game. So, without further ado, let's look at the artist singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024 and other creatives involved in the big game.

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024?

Country music icon Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024. The three-time Grammy Award winner has a distinguished music, film, theatre, television, hospitality, and retail career.

Reba McEntire is one of the most awarded country musicians of all time, with the McAlester, Oklahoma-born singer capturing honors at the ACM Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, American Music Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and, of course, the Grammy Awards.

Who is singing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl 2024?

American hitmaker Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl 2024. Post Malone is one of the most prominent artists of his generation, and he has sold over 80 million records. His accolades include but aren't limited to three American Music Awards, ten Billboard Music Awards, and nine Grammy Award nominations.

Post Malone is a Billboard regular, and his single Sunflower featuring Swae Lee is the highest-certified song in RIAA history with 17 platinum certifications. Post Malone is a vocal football fan and will be participating in Super Bowl 2024.

Who sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl 2024?

Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl 2024. The Grammy Award winner is an American R&B and soul singer with a majestic stage presence.

Andra Day has won numerous awards in her long and distinguished career. Such awards include but aren't limited to a Children's and Family Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Grammy Award, and an Academy nom for Best Actress. The versatile creative will belter the vocals for "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl 2024.

Who are the American Sign Language performers for Super Bowl 2024?

As per tradition, Super Bowl 2024 will feature performances from notable American Sign Language performers.

Daniel Durant, who performed in the Oscar Award-winning movie, "CODA," will perform the American national anthem in ASL. Versatile creative Anjel Piñero will sing "America the Beautiful," and actor Shaheem Sanchez will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Sanchez will also be on hand to perform the ASL for Usher's Super Bowl halftime show.