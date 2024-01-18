Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58? Pre-game lineup explored

Super Bowl 58 is fast approaching, and the NFL has confirmed its performers for the big day. The 2024 Super Bowl will be on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that three-time Grammy award winner Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl. The league has made it a tradition for the Star-Spangled Banner to be performed before the final game of each season.

McEntire has released over 30 studio albums and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011. This will be the first time the 68-year-old will perform at a Super Bowl event.

Moreover, rapper Post Malone will sing America The Beautiful, while R&B singer Andra Day will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing as part of this year's pregame performances.

Actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl 58 in sign language. Model-dancer Anjel Pinero will render the visual-manual performance for America the Beautiful, while actor-dancer Shaheem Sanchez will sign Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Who is performing the Super Bowl 58 halftime show?

R&B and pop music icon Usher will be heading this year's Super Bowl halftime show. The eight-time Grammy award winner previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2011, making a special appearance during the Black Eyed Peas’ set

How much do Super Bowl halftime show performers get paid?

Performers at the Super Bowl halftime show are not paid. While the NFL bears the cost of producing the halftime show, the entertainers do not receive a paycheck.

The league pays for the performers' travel expenses. Typically, the musical performances at the halftime show last between 12-15 minutes.

When is Super Bowl 58? TV schedule and live stream details

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The big game between the AFC Championship winners and the NFC Championship winners will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This year's Super Bowl will be televised nationally on CBS. Fans can also watch the game live on NFL+, Paramount+ and Fubo TV.