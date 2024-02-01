Could Usher buy an NFL franchise? Super Bowl 2024 halftime show performer makes opinion clear on heavy investment

Usher is set to be the halftime performer in the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The R&B artist has a major number of hits to perform, and his show is set to be one of the most impressive ever.

With the big game coming in less than two weeks, Usher sat down with Shannon Sharpe to discuss his life away from music. Business and investments came to the discussion, and when asked if he would ever consider buying a share in an NFL team, the R&B singer did not hesitate:

Shannon: You're part owner of the Cavaliers. you've done really good, you've invested, you broaden your portfolio. Is there other other opportunities? Are you looking at an NFL team or an MLB team?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Usher: I mean, always open, you know I'm open to continue and to expand, I want to make certain that it's authentic. I want to grow, I want to work in different areas. I want to engineer and pioneer new things. There's no reason for music to be the only thing that you recognize me for - business is something that is very important to me.

Which NFL franchises could be up for sale to Usher in the coming years?

The Detroit Lions come to mind, as the Ford Family have been touted as possible sellers for a while now. Of course, the recent on-field success could be a game changer, but it's clear that they're not 100% sure as to whether to continue in this market.

The Houston Texans are also part of the discussion. Since late owner Bob McNair died, Cal McNair took over, but the family isn't entirely happy with how things are going. If the situation gets worse, prospective owners could be happy with getting the franchise.

Whatever team it is, the sale should surpass the recent acquisition of the Denver Broncos, as the Walton-Penner Ownership Family Group spent $4.65 billion to become the new owners. Josh Harris set a new standard with $6 billion for the Commanders, but the value got a boost due to being in the U.S. capital