Where is the Super Bowl for the next 5 years? All about NFL’s future plans for the Big Game

Viral narratives from the 2023–2024 NFL season have been abundant, both on and off the field, and 2024 Super Bowl promises to be an exciting game. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will play on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders' home field in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Super Bowl is the NFL's most significant event of the year, and not just any stadium can host it. A fairly strict set of requirements must be met by the fields used for the game, including the fact that the capacity should be able to hold 70,000 spectators and the ability to host pregame entertainment.

This year's Super Bowl will be held in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, while the previous one was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Let us examine the locations of the upcoming Super Bowls.

Super Bowl locations for the next 5 years

#1 - 2024 Super Bowl - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Super Bowl 58

For the first time in its existence, Allegiant Stadium—which became operational in 2020—will host the Super Bowl this year. Raiders owner Mark Davis oversaw a massive project that included the stadium few years ago.

Allegiant Stadium, which is able to hold over 65,000 spectators, is situated on Al Davis Way, a boulevard that bears Mark Davis' father's name.

Sports Illustrated reports that the new stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders cost $1.9 billion to build and has a domed roof.

#2 - 2025 Super Bowl - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA, Super Bowl 59

New Orleans will host the Super Bowl in 2025 for the first time since the Baltimore Ravens beat San Francisco in Super Bowl 47 on February 3, 2013, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans will tie Miami for the most Super Bowl games played at a single city when it hosts the game for the eleventh time in 2025. Additionally, it will be the eighth Super Bowl to be held at the Caesars Superdome.

#3 - 2026 Super Bowl – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, Super Bowl 60

The Super Bowl will be held in Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, in 2026. Only one previous Super Bowl has been held there, and that was Super Bowl 50. In that game, Peyton Manning's farewell appearance as an NFL quarterback, the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

Although work on the Levi's Stadium began in April 2012, the stadium didn't formally open until July 17, 2014. Levi's Stadium was built in the quickest time an NFL stadium has ever been completed and it cost $1.3 billion in construction budget, according to Sporting News.

#4 - 2027 Super Bowl - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Ca., Super Bowl 61

Super Bowl 56 took place at SoFi Stadium, with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at home. In 2027, the stadium will host another Super Bowl.

SoFi Stadium is a covered venue with a capacity of 70,240. It has already played host to a variety of major events, including the nationally televised College Football Playoff National Championship and the globally renowned WrestleMania in 2023. In addition, the stadium will serve as one of the sites for the 2028 Summer Olympics and one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

#5 - 2028 Super Bowl

The location of the 62nd Super Bowl, which will take place in 2028, has not yet been revealed by the NFL. Nonetheless, Miami, Florida, or Dallas, Texas, are the front-runners to host the event.