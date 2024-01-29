Listing every Super Bowl half-time show performer by year ft. Rihanna, Eminem, Dr. Dre & more

The Super Bowl halftime show is a spectacle that happens just once a year. This event takes months of planning and it can set the scene during the most crucial game of the American football season.

The Super Bowl half-time show represents a vital link between sports and pop culture, and it has helped broaden the television audience and nationwide interest.

Before the 1990s, university marching bands typically headlined the Super Bowl half-time show. However, starting in 1991, the NFL featured famous artists to boost the Super Bowl half-time show's prominence and increase viewer interest. As they say, nothing has been the same in the Super Bowl halftime show ever since.

Super Bowl half-time show performers over the years

Over the years, we have had some phenomenal Super Bowl half-time performances. Some that readily come to mind include Michael Jackson in 1993, Boyz II Men in 1998, U2 in 2002, The Rolling Stones in 2006, Beyonce in 2013, Lady Gaga in 2017, and Rihanna in 2023.

Here's a list of every Super Bowl half-time performer:

2024, Super Bowl LVIII: Usher

2023, Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna

2022, Super Bowl LVI: Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige featuring 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak

2021, Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd

2020, Super Bowl LIV: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz

2019, Super Bowl III: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018, Super Bowl LII: Justin Timberlake featuring The Tennessee Kids

2017, Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga

2016, Super Bowl 50: Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

2015, Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014, Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013, Super Bowl XLVII: Beyoncé featuring Destiny's Child

2012, Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A and CeeLo Green

2011, Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas featuring Usher and Slash

2010, Super Bowl XLIV: The Who (Sun Life Stadium; Miami Gardens, FL)

2009, Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008, Super Bowl XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007, Super Bowl XLI: Prince featuring the Florida A&M marching band

2006, Super Bowl XL: The Rolling Stones

2005, Super Bowl XXXIX: Paul McCartney

2004, Super Bowl XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003, Super Bowl XXXVII: Shania Twain and No Doubt featuring Sting

2002, Super Bowl XXXVI: U2

2001, Super Bowl XXXV: Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000, Super Bowl XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, and Toni Braxton

1999, Super Bowl XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover

1998, Super Bowl XXXII: Boyz II Men, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and The Temptations

1997, Super Bowl XXXI: Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, and Jim Belushi, in addition to James Brown and ZZ Top

1996, Super Bowl XXX: Diana Ross

1995, Super Bowl XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine

1994, Super Bowl XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd

1993, Super Bowl XXVII: Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children

1992, Super Bowl XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill

1991, Super Bowl XXV: New Kids on the Block

1990, Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas

1989, Super Bowl XXIII: Elvis Presto

1988, Super Bowl XXII: The Rockettes and Chubby Checker

1987, Super Bowl XXI: George Burns, and Mikey Rooney, in addition to Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands

1986, Super Bowl XX: Up with People

1985, Super Bowl XIX: Tops in Blue

1984, Super Bowl XVIII: University of Florida and Florida State University marching bands

1983, Super Bowl XVII: Los Angeles Super Drill Team

1982, Super Bowl XVI: Up with People

1981, Super Bowl XV: Southern University marching band

1980, Super Bowl XIV: Up with People and Grambling State University marching bands

1979, Super Bowl XIII: Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

1978, Super Bowl XII: Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt

1977, Super Bowl XI: Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers

1976, Super Bowl X: America's Bicentennial featuring Up with People

1975, Super Bowl IX: Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band

1974, Super Bowl VIII: University of Texas band

1973, Super Bowl VII: University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman

1972, Super Bowl VI: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971, Super Bowl V: Southeast Missouri State marching band and Anita Bryant

1970, Super Bowl IV: Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and Southern University Marching Band

1969, Super Bowl III: Florida A&M University marching band

1968, Super Bowl II: Grambling State University marching band

1967, Super Bowl I: University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands, in addition to trumpeter Al Hirt

With the big game only two weeks away, it will be interesting to see Usher's halftime show.