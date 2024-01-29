Listing every Super Bowl half-time show performer by year ft. Rihanna, Eminem, Dr. Dre & more

The Super Bowl halftime show is a spectacle that happens just once a year. This event takes months of planning and it can set the scene during the most crucial game of the American football season.
The Super Bowl half-time show represents a vital link between sports and pop culture, and it has helped broaden the television audience and nationwide interest.
Before the 1990s, university marching bands typically headlined the Super Bowl half-time show. However, starting in 1991, the NFL featured famous artists to boost the Super Bowl half-time show's prominence and increase viewer interest. As they say, nothing has been the same in the Super Bowl halftime show ever since.
Super Bowl half-time show performers over the years
Over the years, we have had some phenomenal Super Bowl half-time performances. Some that readily come to mind include Michael Jackson in 1993, Boyz II Men in 1998, U2 in 2002, The Rolling Stones in 2006, Beyonce in 2013, Lady Gaga in 2017, and Rihanna in 2023.
Here's a list of every Super Bowl half-time performer:
- 2024, Super Bowl LVIII: Usher
- 2023, Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna
- 2022, Super Bowl LVI: Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige featuring 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak
- 2021, Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd
- 2020, Super Bowl LIV: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz
- 2019, Super Bowl III: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
- 2018, Super Bowl LII: Justin Timberlake featuring The Tennessee Kids
- 2017, Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga
- 2016, Super Bowl 50: Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
- 2015, Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
- 2014, Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 2013, Super Bowl XLVII: Beyoncé featuring Destiny's Child
- 2012, Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A and CeeLo Green
- 2011, Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas featuring Usher and Slash
- 2010, Super Bowl XLIV: The Who (Sun Life Stadium; Miami Gardens, FL)
- 2009, Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- 2008, Super Bowl XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- 2007, Super Bowl XLI: Prince featuring the Florida A&M marching band
- 2006, Super Bowl XL: The Rolling Stones
- 2005, Super Bowl XXXIX: Paul McCartney
- 2004, Super Bowl XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
- 2003, Super Bowl XXXVII: Shania Twain and No Doubt featuring Sting
- 2002, Super Bowl XXXVI: U2
- 2001, Super Bowl XXXV: Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
- 2000, Super Bowl XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, and Toni Braxton
- 1999, Super Bowl XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
- 1998, Super Bowl XXXII: Boyz II Men, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and The Temptations
- 1997, Super Bowl XXXI: Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, and Jim Belushi, in addition to James Brown and ZZ Top
- 1996, Super Bowl XXX: Diana Ross
- 1995, Super Bowl XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
- 1994, Super Bowl XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
- 1993, Super Bowl XXVII: Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children
- 1992, Super Bowl XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
- 1991, Super Bowl XXV: New Kids on the Block
- 1990, Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas
- 1989, Super Bowl XXIII: Elvis Presto
- 1988, Super Bowl XXII: The Rockettes and Chubby Checker
- 1987, Super Bowl XXI: George Burns, and Mikey Rooney, in addition to Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands
- 1986, Super Bowl XX: Up with People
- 1985, Super Bowl XIX: Tops in Blue
- 1984, Super Bowl XVIII: University of Florida and Florida State University marching bands
- 1983, Super Bowl XVII: Los Angeles Super Drill Team
- 1982, Super Bowl XVI: Up with People
- 1981, Super Bowl XV: Southern University marching band
- 1980, Super Bowl XIV: Up with People and Grambling State University marching bands
- 1979, Super Bowl XIII: Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands
- 1978, Super Bowl XII: Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt
- 1977, Super Bowl XI: Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers
- 1976, Super Bowl X: America's Bicentennial featuring Up with People
- 1975, Super Bowl IX: Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band
- 1974, Super Bowl VIII: University of Texas band
- 1973, Super Bowl VII: University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman
- 1972, Super Bowl VI: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
- 1971, Super Bowl V: Southeast Missouri State marching band and Anita Bryant
- 1970, Super Bowl IV: Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and Southern University Marching Band
- 1969, Super Bowl III: Florida A&M University marching band
- 1968, Super Bowl II: Grambling State University marching band
- 1967, Super Bowl I: University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands, in addition to trumpeter Al Hirt
With the big game only two weeks away, it will be interesting to see Usher's halftime show.