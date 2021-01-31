How long is the NFL Super Bowl halftime?

With the risks that come along with a bunch of individuals in one place it brings a question of how long the NFL Halftime Show will be for Super Bowl 55. The Weeknd will be performing at this years show. He is known as one of the most inspirational individuals in the world through his music.

During the 2018 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, Justin Timberlake would perform pieces of 11 songs in 14 minutes. In 2017 Lady Gaga would perform for 13 minutes and the year before that Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars also performed for 13 minutes. The traditional break for halftime during an NFL regular season game is usually between 12 and 15 minutes long.

NFL head coaches have been known to plan for the longer halftime period during the Super Bowl. One coach in particular Bill Belichick had stopped practice halfway through to send his team to the locker room. He wanted the players to take a 30 minute break all week leading up to the Super Bowl.

This would give them more than enough time to get adjusted to the extra time that it takes to set up and take down the stages from the performances. When it comes to preparation it is important for teams and coaches to plan for the halftime show when playing in the Super Bowl. The longer rest period can cause NFL teams to get cold and out of focus for the game.

Waiting longer than normal puts the athletes in a difficult situation. The situation is the ability to turn the game mode switch on and off, when it needs to stay on throughout the whole game.

Lets take a look at how long the NFL teams will be in the locker room for the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

NFL Super Bowl 55: How long is the Super Bowl Halftime

When The Weeknd takes the stage on February 7th, 2021 at the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show his time may be limited. Chances are the Super Bowl Halftime Show will be the normal time. Which is roughly 30 minutes long with set up and tear down being completed.

With the fans being limited it could cut down the process of the Halftime show. With the pandemic there will not be a big crowd down by the stage which will cut back on the time of setting up and taking down the stage. Performing at the Super Bowl is a big deal and the Buccaneers and Chiefs should plan for the 30 minute halftime break between the first and second half of the game.