Reba McEntire playfully 'devastated' by Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dating buzz

Reba McEntire, a singer and actress, wasn't happy when she learned about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's dating rumors.

The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have had the internet buzzing for a while now. Swift and Kelce's dating rumors spread when he couldn't give the pop star a handmade bracelet. Fans wanted them to meet each other and their wishes came true when the 12-time Grammy winner attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game. Since then, all that the football world could talk about was the two individuals' relationship.

Despite many fans being happy with them possibly dating each other, McEntire playfully expressed her anger toward the "Evermore" singer for dating her "crush." She said to Today:

"Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at [Taylor] because I had a crush on him. Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her."

She continued:

"I was so devastated."

McEntire has always found Kelce to be "cute" and complimented his looks while watching football with her boyfriend, Rex Linn:

"We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick [Mahomes], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute.’"

"When he [Travie Kelce] and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in.’"

Will Taylor Swift attend the Eagles vs. Jets game?

Taylor Swift is from Pennsylvania and has never shied away from showing love to her favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Therefore, fans started speculating online if the pop star would attend the Jets vs. Eagles game in MetLife Stadium.

Travis Kelce was seen in the stadium stands, but Swift was not in sight. Fans wanted Taylor Swift to attend the game to cheer for the Eagles and to form a friendship with Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce.

The couple made surprising appearances on SNL recently. Kelce was part of a skit where the show's comedians were portraying different analysts and discussing if Taylor Swift would attend the Jets game. However, one was exasperated and wanted only to cover football news. In the end, Kelce shows up as if agreeing with one of the more analysts.

