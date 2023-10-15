Fans have embraced the rumored relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. They excitedly wait for the world-renowned pop star to attend the games of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, many of them know that she's been a lifelong supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles because she is from Pennsylvania. Hence, they want Swift and Kelce to attend the upcoming Eagles vs. Jets game.

That is not the only reason Eagles fans want the 12-time Grammy winner to attend the game. They also want her to become friends with the wife of Travis's older brother's wife, Kylie Kelce.

Kylie Kelce became a recognizable NFL personality after her husband's Amazon Prime documentary, "Kelce," became one of the top streaming shows on the online streaming platform.

Therefore, NFL fans started "manifesting" Taylor's appearance at MetLife Stadium.

A fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Manifesting Taylor and Travis at the Eagles/Jets game today, but solely for Kylie Kelce and Taylor content."

Other fans want Swift to forge an adorable friendship with Jason Kelce's oldest daughter, Wyatt. They wrote,

A fan brought Travis Kelce cutout to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" movie

Swift's highly anticipated "The Eras Tour" is on track to break the record. It is projected to rake in an impressive $4 billion. Adding to the excitement, her movie based on the tour is already shattering records. In a quirky twist, devoted fans brought a life-size cutout of Travis Kelce to the screening of Swift's blockbuster movie.

The rumor mill is buzzing with whispers of a romantic involvement between Kelce and Swift, though neither has officially confirmed this speculation despite being spotted together in NYC. Meanwhile, Swift's recent embrace with Brittany, Patrick Mahome's wife, hints at a budding friendship between the two women.

However, with every spotlight comes its share of intrigue. The close friendship between Brittany and Taylor has sparked speculation, particularly regarding how it might have impacted Brittany's relationship with Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Recently, Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany after she appeared with Swift at one of the Chiefs games.

Despite the gossip, Brittany and Taylor remain steadfast in their friendship.