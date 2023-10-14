WATCH: Taylor Swift's fans bring life-size Travis Kelce cutout to 'The Eras Tour' screening

Taylor Swift has emerged as one of the most prominent and influential pop stars. According to Forbes, her recent "The Eras Tour" is set to earn more than $4 billion. If that was not enough, her Eras Tour movie is already breaking and setting records in the US. Fans are flocking to the cinema to enjoy the concert film, but not without taking Travis Kelce, or at least his cutout without them.

In a surprising yet hilarious video, a fan recorded another person who enjoyed the movie while holding a cutout of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in his jersey.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce and Swift's rumored romance has been taking over the world as fans do not cease to show interest in their relationship.

After attending the Chiefs vs. Bears game for the first time, the "Enchanted" singer was again seen at the Chiefs vs. Jets matchup with her A-list celebrity friends. Then, she also attended the explosive game between Kansas City and Denver. There, the pop star was also seen chatting with Kelce's mother, Donna.

Although Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were not spotted together after the game against the Broncos, the two are rumored to be romantically involved with each other. However, not neither of them has come forward to confirm the same.

Despite not being seen out and about with the two-time Super Bowl champion, the 12-time Grammy winner was seen hugging Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes budding friendship: Know more about their relationship

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have hit it off, finding common ground in their love for sports and forming a genuine friendship. They've been spotted at Chiefs games, cheering on the team and enjoying each other's company.

However, some fans have noticed a change in dynamics, particularly with Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Speculation arose when Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany on Instagram, sparking assumptions and discussions among followers.

This has raised questions about how Brittany's newfound friendship with Taylor Swift has impacted her relationships, adding an interesting dimension to their public narratives.

Despite the speculation, Brittany and Taylor's friendship remains solid, showcasing the beauty of connection and camaraderie, even amid the buzz of public attention.