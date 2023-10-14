Brittany Mahomes 'thrilled' with 'genuine' Taylor Swift friendship: Us Weekly report 

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have indeed forged a special and genuine friendship that has captured the public's attention. Their connection seems to transcend the boundaries of fame, with both women finding common ground in their love for sports and camaraderie.

Witnessing them together at various Chiefs games, including the exhilarating face-off against the Denver Broncos and the spirited match against the New York Jets, painted a picture of joy and unity. Accompanied by Taylor's friends, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner, their gatherings show a blend of sports, laughter, and friendship, as per a source close to Us Weekly.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

The Us Weekly source added:

“The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Their outings to Kansas City Chiefs games have become a symbol of their friendship, where they can cheer for their partners while also enjoying each other's company. The camaraderie between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has only solidified the bond between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift.

Fans believe Brittany Mahomes is no longer friend with Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce and his former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, dated each other for over a year and a half. However, after their breakup, things started to go awry between them. The two went about their business.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance rumors started flying, fans did not get to hear anything from his former girlfriend. But then they noticed that the Pepperdine graduate unfollowed Brittany on Instagram.

To many fans, Kayla Nicole's action now makes sense. After the news of Swift and Brittany Mahomes' friendship went viral, they termed the latter a "clout chaser." Fans thought that the co-owner of the K.C. Current did not stay loyal to Kayla Nicole. Some Reddit users did not stop themselves from showing their hate toward the pop star and the fitness enthusiast.