Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole unfollows Brittany Mahomes on Instagram

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole and Brittany Mahomes have been close since the two began meeting at Kansas City Chiefs games. However, even after Nicole's public breakup with the tight end, Brittany has remained close to the model.

That being said, Kayla Nicole seems to have unfollowed Brittany on Instagram. Brittany, who is currently in New York for the Chiefs game against the New York Jets, still follows her friend.

The two have been close for a long time, with Kayla even being present at their wedding, and helping throw Brittany a surprise birthday party last month.

Image credit: Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole's official Instagram accounts

Not only have they attended events together, but also cheered each other on social media. In fact, Brittany revealed she had cried after Nicole ended up throwing her an elaborate surprise party.

Image credit: Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole's official Instagram accounts

As she filmed the entire reaction, Kayla wrote:

"Surprising our birthday girl".

Brittany, however, got extremely emotional as she wasn't expecting a party.

"I cried".

Furthermore, Kayla was one of the few people who also attended the Quarterback premiere alongside Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. She spent time with the couple, even posing for a few photos on the day.

Brittany Mahomes stepped out for dinner with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner

While there is no timeline for Kayla unfollowing Brittany, the fitness trainer has had a fun weekend in New York. Dressed in a jacket and white top, Brittany was photographed along with the other celebrities.

Photographs of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner

Having said that, there had been previous mentions about Brittany and Taylor Swift hitting it off after the Chiefs win against the Chicago Bears. Swift, linked with Kelce, stole the show with her Arrowhead Stadium appearance.

The two apparently wanted to stay in touch, and even did a shot together. Though no photos from Travis Kelce's private party were shared, Patrick Mahomes confirmed to have met the pop singer:

"Yeah I met her. She's really cool. Good people. But like Trav said, Imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

With the Jets game approaching, there are multiple rumors hinting at Swift's appearance at the MetLife Stadium. Considering their recent hangout, Brittany and Taylor could be seen watching the game together.