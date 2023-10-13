"Brittany Mahomes really said F Kayla" - Fans label Patrick Mahomes' wife a 'clout chaser' over budding friendship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's appearences at the Kansas City Chiefs games have sparked an unexpected friendship with Brittany Mahomes. With Brittany at almost every Chiefs game, Swift seems to have gotten acquainted with the fitness trainer.

In fact, when in New York for their game against the Jets, Brittany joined Swift and her friends for dinner.

However, a friendship with Taylor hasn't affected the hate Brittany Mahomes has been receiving. In fact, a few users turned to labelling Brittany a 'clout chaser.'

Some others also brought up Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex and Brittany Mahomes' friend. Recently, sometime around Taylor Swift's appearence at Arrowhead, Nicole unfollowed Brittany and Patrick on Instagram.

One user wrote:

"Lmao she really said F Kayla".

Some users seemed to hate both Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, adding:

"They’re both tacky and mediocre (I’m being nice). It makes sense that they get along".

Others, on their end, were ready to drop Taylor Swift as their favorite singer:

"RIP to my ten years of fandom as a Swiftie".

For most haters, Brittany was a 'social climber,' only using the Love Story singer to gain more popularity. Following her dinner with Swift and her friends, she also seemed to spend time with them in the same VIP box.

Of course, Brittany is yet to share a photo or clip featuring Taylor on her own Instagram account.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift seem to want to keep in touch

As per earlier reports, Brittany and Swift have partied together a few times. Getting along, they reportedly took a shot together, while also promising to keep in touch. Considering their recent linkup at the Chiefs game vs Broncos, one can be sure that they've been friendly.

However, there were no posted photos from the Travis Kelce's party.

Patrick Mahomes, during an interview, said that he did indeed meet Swift. Of course, with Patrick at the party, one can assume Brittany was also present.

"Yeah I met her. She's really cool. Good people. But like Trav said, Imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Apart from Mahomes, Travis Kelce has also spoken about keeping his alleged relationship with Swift private. Though the singer has attended games, she and Travis are yet to make their relationship official.

With the 2023 season picking up, one can expect more Chiefs game appearences from Taylor Swift.