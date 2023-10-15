SPOTTED: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s PDA pictures go viral as power couple hold hands in NYC

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been at pains not to make their relationship official. Even though the singing sensation has been spotted at most of the footballer's games cheering from him, reporters have been forced to be careful in making any conclusions.

Because of this, many fans of football and pop culture alike have said that this is nothing but a PR relationship. Even though the pair might not care about what other people say, there is a deep-seated belief among many that this is just being done to juice up her 'The Eras Tour' and viewership for the NFL.

But now there will be more fodder available for those who are all but certain that this is a thing. Both of them were spotted in New York today. The couple were seen holding hands as they exited a car and Taylor Swift looked thrilled to have Travis Kelce around her.

Here are some of the snaps below.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also confirm being in New York together with appearance on SNL

The reported relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is media gold. And everyone wants to have a piece of them.

We got an indication that both of them were in New York City as they made appearances on SNL, which is filmed from New York. The footballer was in a sketch that parodied the focus of the football world on the pop star. The singer was there to introduce Ice Spice for her tour.