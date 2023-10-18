Post Malone approves of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. Appearing on Howard Stern's show, he spoke about the budding romance between the footballer star and 'The Eras Tour' star.

Post Malone has previously known each member of the pair separately. As a musician, he has gotten to know Taylor Swift over the years and his introduction to Travis Kelce was during a beer pong game.

And now that the two are together, he definitely approves of it, as US Weekly reports it. He added,

“Nowadays you really never know. You meet a lot of people in the world. And what’s cool is, like, it’s cool to see people that are successful, much like Taylor and Travis and Patrick, they really give a s–t about human beings. And I think that’s pretty badass.”

Post Malone also asks Taylor Swift for a Travis Kelce beer pong rematch

As mentioned before, Post Malone met Travis Kelce at a beer pong match. He lost to the tight end and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As punishment, he revealed that he has a tattoo on his arm with a Kansas City flavor,

“I had to get a Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tattoo... They are sweet guys and talented players. It’s on my arm.”

He also revealed that he had told Taylor Swift to go and talk to the footballer and ask for a do-over now that they are reportedly dating. He said,

“I will say this, and I told Taylor to tell him, ‘Those elbows were crazy". And you can’t have your elbows crossing over the table. So I’d like a rematch.”

He was also quizzed by Howard Stern as to how a legendary beer-drinker like Post Malone could lose at a game of beer pong. In response to that question, he first tried to deflect by saying that the Kansas City stars are athletes before admitting that since the birth of his first child in May 2022, he has slowed down. He said,

“I think it does automatically take two points off.”

While Post Malone might be slowing down, the reported romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seems to be speeding up. From her attending his games against teams like the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos, to him meeting her for an alleged date in New York before going to watch brother Jason Kelce take to the field on the Metlife stadium, it has been a whirlwind. And now it has an additional seal of approval.