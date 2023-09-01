Cartier dropped its new video campaign featuring Taehyung, and fans are captivated by it. As usual, he looked mesmerizing in a red suit and blond hair in the all new Panthère de Cartier video campaign. Cartier announced that the BTS member was their global ambassador and the face of their latest campaign on July 19, 2023.

Taehyung solidified his majestic global influence when he sold out the Cartier Panthère Necklace 18K Yellow Gold worth a whopping $26,700 within minutes of Cartier’s announcing him as their global ambassador. Moreover, the French luxury brand witnessed their website crash due to heavy web traffic and most order placements in the history of Cartier.

"The Jeweler of Kings, the King of Jeweler": BTS' Taehyung embodies Cartier's essence in its entirety

Senior VP of Cartier, Arnaud Carrez, expressed his admiration for the BTS member. Even in the previous Cartier campaign, flaunted some of Cartier’s feline collection with a panache that only a rare few have ever mastered.

The senior vice-president of the luxurious French brand, Cartier, also stated that BTS’ V’s iconic magnetic gaze embraces the brand’s legacy collection — the . Even in the recent video campaign dropped by Cartier, the celebrated K-Pop idol can be seen flaunting a blood-red suit with blond hair, along with his bewitching magnetic gaze.

"V follows his trajectory with the same determination as the panther,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing. “A free spirit, both author and composer, he magnetises an entire generation as a soloist and member of the group BTS."

Fans crashed Cartier's website, thanks to Taehyung's global fan following and influence

When the campaign wats announced on July 19, Taehyung wore a sculptural diamond ring, he wore a Révélation d’une Panthère watch, which is worth a staggering $106,000, along with a tête-à-tête panther bracelet. The devoted ARMYs showed their unwavering support by crashing Cartier's website to buy the necklace. Only a few fans were fortunate enough to get their hands on the piece.

BTS’ V is among only a few Asian celebrities, alongside GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Chinese star Ghong Li, selected to be Cartier brand ambassadors. He is also the brand ambassador for French luxury label, Celine, along with Lisa from BLACKPINK and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.

Layover, the upcoming solo album release by BTS' V, has kept the world waiting with bated breath. The album is set to be released on September 8, 2023 with the official release of his music video "Slow Dancing."