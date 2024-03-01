“Everyday it’s something new with this man”: Bradley Cooper reveals his habit of being naked around the house, sending netizens reeling

Actor Bradley Cooper appeared on Monday, February 26th, on the most recent episode of the podcast called Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where he revealed some personal information.

During the interview, as per sources like the NY Post, Cooper and Shepard discussed how at ease they felt strolling around their homes in their knickers. Cooper then revealed that because his late father "always" dressed similarly when he was growing up, he feels "totally" at ease wearing his birthday suit around the house.

Moreover, while describing his daily schedule, Shepard mentioned that his two kids always find themselves in the washroom when their dad is doing some personal business, and they don't seem to mind. Shepard then acknowledged that his family was "naked all the time."

In the same context, the host was then informed by Bradley Cooper about his tendency to be naked around the house and how relaxed their lifestyle is.

However, once this information got out, netizens went spiraling. They took to the platform to react to the news as soon as it was uploaded on X.

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @yourfaveleo)

Netizens react as Bradley Cooper reveals his habit of walking around naked in his house

Cooper and Dax revealed some personal information in the interview (Image via IMDb / Instagram / @daxshepard)

During the interview on Armchair Expert, the host, Dax revealed that he frequently uses the loo in the morning and that his kids often barge into the room to talk to him while he's using the loo.

Bradley Cooper chuckled at this and added that his house in New York has an open floor plan, which means there aren't many doors between the bedroom and the bathroom. As a result, his daughter Lea frequently talks to him when he's nude and in the bathroom.

According to the NY Post, Bradley Cooper explained:

"My bedroom, the bathtub, toilet, and bed are all in the same room."

He continued:

"It’s 24/7, dude. There are no doors… The stairs go up and it’s all one floor."

The fathers then went on to say that they were perplexed as to why, despite the odors that occasionally seep in, their kids felt so at ease in the bathroom with them. Cooper then admitted that he never grew up doing that with his father, so he thought it was strange that his kids were seeing him like that.

Furthermore, as per the same source, he continued by describing how different it was from his upbringing, adding that even though he had never seen his father using the loo, he had grown up with him constantly being nude.

In the same context, the Maestro star said:

“And by the way, I was like that. Not with my mom but with my dad. My dad was always nude, always took showers with him.”

Curious, Shepard then asked:

“And you’re quite comfortable nude?”

Bradley Cooper then asserted:

“Totally."

In the meantime, once the news of the interview was made public via X, his fans took to the platform to express their opinion regarding the entire thing.

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @andrewscomet)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @mattxctrl)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @itsPopVulture)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @socialistlea)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @itsaaronmag_)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @ClickMyAdverts)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @itboyGrey)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @Loki_Megaa)

Netizens reacted to the information (Image via X / @JideWestwood)

Neither Bradley Cooper nor Dax Shepard said anything regarding the entire thing after the interview.