Evil season 4: Everything we know so far

The supernatural horror series, Evil, will see the release of its much-awaited season 4 in the next few months. While the series, written by Robert King, has been confirmed to be in the final stages of its production, the network has not announced a specific release date yet.

Regardless, the delay in announcing the premiere date might also be due to the difficulties presented by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Recent indications have suggested that the series might be set for its season 4 premiere in spring 2024.

Evil season 4: Everything that is known

Fans will be happy to know that the production of Evil season 4 is in its final stages. The filming of the series was halted due to the writers' and actors' strike. Many cast members and the crew of the team left the production for this reason, leaving the show in limbo until the writers' and actors' strikes ended.

However, providing a glimmer of hope, the writer of the series, Robert King, took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and informed the fans that just one episode of season 4 is left to be filmed and that everything else is good to go.

King wrote,

"We don’t have a streaming date for 'Evil' season 4 because we were midway through shooting the 10th episode when the strike hit. So we have to wait until after the SAG strike to shoot. I suggested we do the scenes with hand puppets, but I was overruled."

In the end, King also concluded that the filming of the last episode would start on December 5, although he didn't give any indication of how long it would take.

Given that, only one episode is on the filming docket and every crew member is available, it can be presumed that Evil Season 4 could be completely filmed by early 2024, likely in January. After the completion of post-production, the series is poised for a potential release in spring 2024.

Excitement ascends as fans are eager to see Katja Hebers return to her iconic role as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, who served as the show's main protagonist for the first three seasons and will once again play a crucial part in the next one.

Mike Colter's Father David Acosta will also make a return, with his character's battle with the Entity coming to the forefront after the organization showed up in season 3.

The characters expected to return for Evil season 4 are:

Katja Herbers - Kristen Bouchard

Mike Colter - David Acosta

Aasif Mandvi - Ben Shakir

Michael Emerson - Dr. Leland Townsend

Patrick Brammall - Andy Bouchard

Christine Lahti - Sheryl Luria

Brooklyn Shuck - Lynn Bouchard

Skylar Gray - Lila Bouchard

Maddy Crocco - Lexis Bouchard

Dalya Knapp - Laura Bouchard

Wallace Shawn - Father Frank

The storyline of season 4 is expected to continue from the shocking conclusion of season 3, wherein Leland Townsend, Dr. Bouchard's adversary, obtained her eggs from RSM Fertility and implanted them in a different vessel.

With season 3 leaving fans on a cliffhanger, there are a range of plot points that will be addressed in the upcoming season. This includes the testing of Kristen and David's faith, which was under doubt towards the end of season 3. Ben Shakir had also been revealed to be involved in the larger picture, while Leland can also be expected to continue with his plan to keep increasing his powers.

With a range of threads to be built upon, the show seems to have enough material to last another two seasons. Of course, that is, unless the showrunners decide on an entirely new direction for the coming season.