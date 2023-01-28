To celebrate the release of Teen Wolf: The Movie, Paramount Game Studios has come up with a surprise for Roblox Werewolf Escape fans. With the help of a specific code, players can secure a free trial for the coveted Paramount+ subscription.

If you are interested in obtaining this reward, all you have to do is launch Werewolf Escape and play. You can spot the code in-game.

Roblox Werewolf Escape will get you a Paramount+ subscription free of cost

RBXNews @RBXNews_ FREE: Celebrate the release of Teen Wolf: The Movie with a code for a free 30-day trial of Paramount+ by playing Werewolf Escape on Roblox. #TeenWolfTheMovie



@RBXNews_ on Twitter updated fans with the news of this latest collaboration. Werewolf Escape was created by Roblox in partnership with Paramount+ to mark the much-awaited release of Teen Wolf: The Movie.

As you load up the game and begin playing, you will find the code that lets you avail a free 30-day trial to the streaming platform. You don't have to look anywhere else or make any extra effort.

Werewolf Escape is an adventure game where players spawn as humans, werewolves, or the villain in Beacon Hills. Each character type has their distinctive survival method, using which you can win the game. To enhance your experience, you can collect coins and unlock new character skins.

Humans have to focus on avoiding the enemy and finding the fastest escape route. They can also release any captured werewolves, who are their allies. On the other hand, werewolves should strive to protect the town and use their claws to fight the villain, whose only purpose is to hunt down and capture all the animals.

Roblox has collaborated with many famous brands

Roblox is known for its propensity to collaborate with popular brands.

In the past, the game has partnered with Nike and FIFA, allowing players to redeem their favorite team's jerseys and customize their avatars with Nike equipment in Nikeland. They could choose between a variety of sports during the experience's gameplay, including football, basketball, track and field, and swimming.

Walmart launched its experience on the platform in October 2022. William White, Chief Marketing Officer at Walmart US, gave his reason behind the partnership as well:

"It is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there."

The company debuted two products on the platform - "Walmart Land" and "Universe of Play."

Roblox has also collaborated with apparel and footwear brands like Gap, American Eagle, and Forever 21 for exclusive experiences. Luxury brands like Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gucci have also made their presence known on the platform.

